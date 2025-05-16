Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Beaten twice vs. Inter Milan

Milinkovic-Savic had five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Milinkovic-Savic couldn't do anything on the first goal, courtesy of Nicola Zalewski, and he was also beaten in the second half by Kristjan Asllani. The veteran goalkeeper has conceded at least one goal in six of his last seven appearances, but it's worth noting he's also recorded at least five saves four times during that stretch.