Vanja Milinkovic-Savic headshot

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Beaten twice vs. Inter Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Milinkovic-Savic had five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Milinkovic-Savic couldn't do anything on the first goal, courtesy of Nicola Zalewski, and he was also beaten in the second half by Kristjan Asllani. The veteran goalkeeper has conceded at least one goal in six of his last seven appearances, but it's worth noting he's also recorded at least five saves four times during that stretch.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Torino
