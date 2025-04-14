Fantasy Soccer
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic headshot

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Six saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Milinkovic-Savic made six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Como.

Milinkovic-Savic made at least five saves for a second time in three outings and a 12th time this season. This was also the third consecutive game where he conceded one goal, and he has not conceded more than one goal in four outings. Up next for Torino is a meeting with Udinese on Monday.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Torino
