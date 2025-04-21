Vicente Guaita News: Concedes four in defeat

Guaita made two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Barcelona.

Guaita faced heavy pressure as he allowed four goals against the top goal scoring team in La Liga. They were nearly able to secure a point in the match, but he was beaten in the 98th minute with a well-placed penalty kick. Next, he'll face off against Villareal, a team with 55 goals in 31 games.