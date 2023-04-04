Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 30

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Jason Steele (34-percent rostered): Steele gets a difficult match at the weekend against Tottenham, but I believe you can have faith in Brighton to get a result out of the match. The main reason to pick up Steele is that he's the starting keeper for a club fighting for a top-four spot in the Premier League, making him more than just a streaming option and someone who could be relied on for the remainder of the season. Granted, after allowing three goals to Brentford last match, Robert Sanchez is still around to steal back the starting spot.

Vicente Guaita (22 percent): Guaita has been a fairly regular option in this article this season as a streamer who has a top-10 point total among goalkeepers. He'll face Leeds United at the weekend in a relegation six-pointer, with Illan Meslier (33 percent) also being a solid streaming option on the other end.

DEFENDERS

Felipe (45 percent): Felipe remains a clearance machine as he hasn't posted below 6.25 Fantrax points in his last seven matches and is coming off of a 12.75-point effort against Wolves. Felipe and Forest get a matchup against Aston Villa at the weekend and it's another spot where defensive work will be needed.

Alex Moreno (57 percent): Moreno is above the 50-percent cutoff after being a big addition during the international break, but I'm adding him here since I haven't talked about him yet. Moreno has started four-straight matches at left-back, scoring 11.75, 17.25 and 20.5 fantasy points in his last three. As a more attacking full-back than teammate Lucas Digne, Moreno has two assists in just 10 appearances while crossing 20 times and creating 12 chances. He's still a strong add where available.

MIDFIELDERS

Cheick Doucoure (20 percent): There's not a lot to love in the midfield this week unless you want me to write about Hamed Traore again. Enter Doucoure, who doesn't have attacking upside but has posted 8.5 and 7 points in his last two starts. Doucoure is most useful for his tackling, having 67 in 26 appearances this season.

Jacob Murphy (15 percent): I'd rather take a shot on Murphy, who plays in an advanced role for Newcastle and has started the past three matches in the absence of injured Miguel Almiron. Murphy has 8.5 and 13.5 points in his last two matches despite not scoring or providing an assist. Newcastle are in excellent form and competing for the top four, and if Murphy can continue to start he's a good depth addition for teams looking for midfield help.

FORWARDS

Evan Ferguson (43 percent): I'm writing this Tuesday morning and am hopeful that Ferguson has recovered from a minor injury to start Tuesday's match against Bournemouth. If that's the case, Ferguson remains a strong pickup as long as he can wrestle away consistent starts from Danny Welbeck. There's upside on a strong Brighton squad as long as he can remain in the XI over Welbeck.

Manor Solomon (45 percent): Solomon has started three-straight matches and hasn't posted below eight points since the first match of February when he was still being used as a substitute. His playing time seems secure and his game suits Fantrax as seen in his 9.5-point performance at the weekend despite only taking one shot in the match. Also of note, without Aleksandar Mitrovic available, Carlos Vinicius (four percent) deserves a shout if he can continue to start.