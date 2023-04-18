Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 32

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone (nine-percent rostered): Johnstone has taken over starting duties the past two weeks from Vicente Guaita, who remains out with a calf injury, and has responded with 12.25- and 16-point performances. Crystal Palace have been revived under Roy Hodgson and a weekend clash against Everton is another chance for a quality outing from Johnstone.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Tierney (41 percent): Tierney drew the start during Sunday's 2-2 draw with West Ham as Oleksandr Zinchenko missed out with a groin injury. If Zinchenko is forced to miss time, Tierney is the likely beneficiary in a plus-matchup against Southampton. The full-back isn't at the lofty heights of previous seasons, but has some attacking upside with one assist, 20 crosses and four chances created in just 604 minutes this campaign.

Tyrick Mitchell (27 percent): With four teams off this weekend, Mitchell presents a decent replacement for those looking for waiver-wire help on the back line. Palace have been excellent through three matches under Hodgson and a match against Everton presents a strong chance at a clean sheet, while Mitchell offers more attacking upside than teammate and center-back Marc Guehi (31 percent).

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin Schade (14 percent): Schade is up eight percent after last week's article and drew a start at the weekend, disappointing with just 2.5 Fantrax points in 60 minutes of a 2-0 loss. Despite the poor result, Schade is a good add where available especially with a thin player pool due to FA Cup matches. I remain bullish on Schade's ability to produce in Fantrax scoring, though playing time remains the issue.

Bertrand Traore (nine percent): Traore didn't feature in the weekend against Newcastle but is coming off of 11- and 12-point performances in the two matches prior after scoring goals against Leicester and Nottingham Forest as a substitute. Like Schade, the issue is playing time as there's no guarantee that Traore can crack the suddenly excellent Villa starting XI ahead of the likes of Jacob Ramsey, John McGinn or Emiliano Buendia.

FORWARDS

Odsonne Edouard (39 percent): Edouard is up 18 percent after last week and remains a top pickup as he continues to start for Crystal Palace up front. That said, if you don't need a striker this week it may be better to scoop up Evan Ferguson (48 percent) or Danny Welbeck (49 percent) as both have higher upside than Edouard but are missing from this week's schedule. Also, keep an eye on Ferguson's injury status after leaving this past weekend's match early.

Matheus Cunha (10 percent): Cunha hasn't been great since joining Wolves from Atletico Madrid, scoring just once in 12 appearances. The forward has started three-straight matches but hasn't eclipsed double-digit points since scoring his lone goal of the season in a substitute appearance on March 18. With Diogo Costa possibly injured, Cunha should remain in the starting XI and while they upside hasn't been there, he's at least expected to get minutes on a slim week.