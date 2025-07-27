Zack Steffen News: Eight saves, three goals conceded

Steffen had eight saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

For only the second time in 2025, Steffen logged more than seven saves. But between consecutive games, he has conceded several goals both times. After a brief respite, Steffen will look to bounce back when the Rapids play at Minnesota United on Aug. 10.