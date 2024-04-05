UFL DFS Picks: Week 2 DraftKings Lineup Plays and Strategy

After an exciting Week 1, the UFL, the product of the XFL-USFL merger, is back with another four-game slate. We naturally have a bit more of a foundation off which to base our picks after getting at least a one-week sample size on tape, and we'll try to use some of that knowledge in our Week 2 suggestions.

As was the case for both the XFL and USFL, DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

AJ McCarron, STL vs. ARL ($10,500):

McCarron is one of the higher-upside quarterbacks in the UFL thanks to his talent, NFL experience and strong body of work in the XFL last season. The fact he's also working with the same top two wideouts from 2023 certainly doesn't hurt his cause either, and after a solid Week 1, he'll now have the notoriously rowdy hometown crowd in his corner in Week 2.

The Renegades allowed 227 total passing yards to the inexperienced duo of Matt Corral and Adrian Martinez in Week 1, and McCarron is clearly a much more accomplished passer than either of the Stallions' signal-callers, putting him in play in a home venue where he had a 420-yard, six-touchdown effort the last time he took the field.

Case Cookus, MEM vs. SAN ($9,500):

Cookus is another now seasoned spring league veteran that has enjoyed his fair share of success at the USFL level, and he didn't get his UFL tenure off to a bad start in Week 1 against the Roughnecks. Cookus netted 12.8 DK points in Memphis' victory, putting him in play in Week 2 at home despite the tough matchup versus Wade Phillips' aggressive Brahmas defense.

Cookus threw for at least 235 yards in each of the last five games of last USFL season with the Stars and for multiple TDs in the last four contests as well, lending credence to the notion his 204 passing yards in the opener are actually more of a floor. Meanwhile, the Brahmas did give up 235 yards through the air to the Defenders' Jordan Ta'amu in Week 1 despite harassing him plenty, giving Cookus' outlook another boost.

ALSO CONSIDER: Matt Corral, BHAM at MICH ($10,300)

RUNNING BACKS

Anthony McFarland, SAN at MEM ($8,500):

Speaking of the Brahmas, we turn our attention to San Antonio's offense and an NFL veteran in McFarland, who was impressive and explosive in his Week 1 performance versus the Defenders. McFarland netted 14.5 DK points thanks to gaining 75 yards and a receiving TD on 12 touches.

McFarland could be even better in Week 2 with another week of practice and perhaps even more opportunity overall. Memphis did a very good job on paper against the run versus the Roughnecks in Week 1, but Houston was sans top running back Mark Thompson and mostly stuck to the pass. McFarland could present a whole different level of challenge, putting him in play.

Wes Hills, MICH vs. BHAM ($8,400):

Hills was one of the USFL's stars at running back in 2023, finishing the campaign with 680 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns that he complemented with a 38-278 line through the air. The Slippery Rock product was primarily used as a runner in Week 1 on his new Panthers squad, but he stood out in that regard by gaining 85 yards on just 11 carries.

Hills had three multi-rushing-touchdown games and a 191-yard day for the Breakers against the Stallions last season, so the upside is certainly there. With Panthers head coach Mike Nolan clearly willing to ride Hills as his lead back and Michigan perhaps looking to keep the ball out of the Stallions' hands as much as possible, Hills is a solid play at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Wayne Gallman, STL vs. ARL ($8,000)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jontre Kirklin, SAN at MEM ($8,700):

Kirklin was the top DK-point producer at wide receiver in Week 1 with a tally of 19.1, but his selection is hardly a byproduct of point chasing. Rather, the LSU product was already a known commodity and explosive asset coming in, as he'd demonstrated during an injury-shortened 2023 with the XFL's version of the Roughnecks when he posted a 15-253-4 line in just five games.

The Showboats forced only five incompletions from first-time starter Jarrett Guarantano in the season-opening win over the Roughnecks, and although they limited him to 157 passing yards, Brahmas quarterback Chase Garbers could enjoy more success. The California product totaled only one more yard than Guarantano in Week 1, but he completed 76.0 percent of his passes and tossed a pair of touchdowns.

Marcell Ateman, STL vs. ARL ($6,500):

Ateman offered some nice return on investment in Week 1, posting 18 DK points on the strength of a 6-60-1 line. The big-bodied veteran is one of several talented pass-catching weapons at McCarron's disposal, so his production could admittedly fluctuate from week to week. However, Ateman's size and experience render him a very good target all over the field.

As already discussed in McCarron's entry, the Renegades displayed some vulnerability against the pass in Week 1 in the loss to Birmingham. That included allowing six different pass catchers, including four wideouts, to average 13.0 yards per grab or more and also record one TD grab (Deon Cain).

Brandon Smith, D.C. vs. HOU ($5,400):

Smith is in his second tour of duty with the Defenders, having posted an 8-118-1 line with D.C. last season across six games. The Iowa product then totaled four catches for 47 yards in Week 1, and just as important, saw seven targets.

As mentioned earlier, Ta'amu, the Defenders' quarterback, still threw for 235 yards despite dealing with an aggressive, blitzing Brahmas defense in Week 1. The Roughnecks did get to the Showboats' Case Cookus three times in their own right, but they also yielded 15 total receptions and a touchdown (Vinny Papale) to Memphis' top three receivers.

ALSO CONSIDER: Deontay Burnett, ARL at STL ($7,600)

FLEX

Kirk Merritt (RB), HOU at D.C. ($6,200)

Merritt is listed as a running back but functioned as a receiver in Week 1, with the Arkansas State product generating a 4-33 line through the air while logging only one carry. Merritt also has eight games of NFL experience under his belt, and with his size and speed, he should continue to play a key role while working with Jarrett Guarantano in Week 2.

The Defenders gave up a combined 15 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown to three Brahmas receivers in Week 1, and they allowed Garbers to complete 76.0 percent of his passes overall. Merritt seems to have Guarantano's trust early, which could pay dividends in this spot.

Jace Sternberger (TE), BHAM at MICH ($6,300)

Sternberger's ability to get downfield shone through on his couple of catches in Week 1, and even though he finished the day with modest numbers, the veteran remains a solid play at his salary in Week 2. The Panthers played good but not great defense in the opener against the Battlehawks, and they allowed a 3-45 line to St. Louis tight end Jake Sutherland.

Birmingham is playing with two young quarterbacks that could well turn to him often as a safety valve. The fast track of Ford Field also helps the overall outlook for Sternberger, who's very well-versed in his team's offense.

ALSO CONSIDER: Daewood Davis (WR), MEM vs. SAN ($6,600)

TEAM DEFENSE

D.C. Defenders ($4,200) vs. Houston Roughnecks: It may become a bit of a pattern to pick on the Roughnecks with a defense on most weeks, even though Guarantano admittedly wasn't bad in his first professional start in Week 1. Nevertheless, with Houston star back Mark Thompson potentially remaining out due to his knee injury and the Defenders at home in front of the Beer Snake-fueled crowd, D.C. could be set for a big resurgent performance after a disappointing opener. The Defenders play an aggressive style of defense under Gregg Williams that resulted in 25 sacks and nine interceptions a year ago, and due to their lackluster Week 1, their roster rate may be lower than it should.