2024 Paris Olympics Best Bets: Sunday Picks for Men's 3x3 Basketball and More

2024 Paris Olympics: Sunday's Best Bets, Picks and More

It's Day 9 of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and it was a wild day across the board in Saturday's action in the City of Lights. Netherlands put together a come-from-behind gold medal win, as Femke Bol anchored the Dutch to a win over Team USA, who settled for silver. The drama continues, and Sunday figures to have more of the same.

The men's golf tournament wraps up on Sunday, and we'll have men's archery, men's and women's artistic gymnastics, men's and women's badminton, women's basketball, men's 3x3 basketball, men's and women's boxing, men's and women's beach volleyball, men's and women's canoe slalom, women's cycling road race, equestrian, men's fencing, men's field hockey, men's handball, men's field hockey quarterfinals, men's handball, men's and women's sailing, men's and women's shooting, surfing (reserve day), men's and women's swimming, men's table tennis, tennis, various track and field events, women's volleyball, women's water polo.

Medals will be awarded in several of the events, too, including archery, boxing, golf, swimming and table tennis, among others.

We'll try and tab some of the regular sports you're used to betting, as well as occasionally toss in an exotic play to make things fun. Who knows? You might discover a new sport you really like to watch. Every four years, I enjoy betting on handball, and I am finding 3x3 basketball to be a lot of fun, too!

Men's 110m Hurdles - Jamaica's Hansle Parchment (+130) to Medal (Sun., 5:50 a.m. ET)

In the 110m Hurdles on Sunday morning, USA's Grant Holloway (-470) of the United States is expected to, pun intended, run away with the gold medal. He is the overwhelming favorite, but after that it is considered wide open.

Parchment has the 2nd-shortest odds to get onto the podium for a medal, followed closely by USA's Daniel Roberts (+170), with Jamaica's Rasheed Broadbell, USA's Freddie Crittenden, Italy's Lorenzo Simonelli (+190) in a 3-way tie for the 3rd-shortest odds. It is going to be a sweat shop for bettors backing Parchment to get onto the podium, but he is a good bet to at least secure bronze, and a solid play at plus-money.

Parchment posted a time of 13.04 seconds in the 110m hurdles at the Tokyo games to secure gold, edging out Holloway (13.09) and Jamaica's Ronald Levy (13.10).

Men's 3x3 Basketball - Latvia -4.5 (+112) vs. Poland (Sun., noon ET)

Latvia, the defending gold medalists in the 3x3 men's basketball event, have surged to a 6-0 record with 126 points, most among all nations. Latvia has not only qualified for the semifinals already, but they lead all teams with a plus-39 point differential, too.

Just to show how dominant Latvia has been, it is plus-39 in PD, while the next best team is 2nd-place Serbia at just plus-8.

Poland enters this match with two victories in six tries, and the 118 points allowed is the 2nd-worst in pool play. Poland also has a minus-18 point differential, including a 21-12 loss to the aforementioned Serbian team last time out on Friday at Place de la Concorde.

Francis Lacis and Karlis Lasmanis each scored eight points in a 21-14 win over Serbia on Friday, and Nauris Miezis dropped 10 points in a 22-20 win over host nation France prior to that.

While Latvia has its place assured in the semis, don't expect it to take the foot off the gas. This is a deep team, and a 3x3 squad which plays so very well together.

Men's Handball - Spain (-114 ML) vs. Croatia (Sun. 3 p.m. ET)

The Group A men's handball table is a logjam. Five teams are separated by just two points, with Germany and Slovenia sitting up top with six points, but Croatia, Spain and Sweden checking in with four points apiece.

Spain has been slightly more prolific on offense, posting 119 points through six matches, second only to the Germans. And Spain also has allowed just 117 goals, while Croatia has been tagged for 124, 2nd-worst in the group ahead of only cellar-dweller Japan.

This is an important match for qualifying for the quarterfinals, and Spain has been slightly ahead of Croatia, in terms of quality. Look for Spain to do enough to get the job done.

