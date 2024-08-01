2024 Paris Olympics Best Bets: Friday Picks for Men's Basketball and More

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

2024 Paris Olympics: Friday's Best Bets, Picks and More

It's Day 7 of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and it's hard to believe we have had a full week of competition from the City of Lights. There has been outstanding, and sometimes surprising, action, and these Olympics have definitely not disappointed in terms of drama.

The men's golf tournament advances to Round 2 on Friday, while we get more men's and women's beach volleyball, men's and women's 3x3 basketball, men's handball, men's volleyball, women's shooting, men's and women's archery, men's and women's rowing, men's and women's shooting, judo, men's and women's field hockey, men's and women's table tennis, men's decathlon, men's and women's track and field, men's basketball, men's diving, men's and women's swimming, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's trampoline gymnastics, men's and women's sailing (weather permitting), men's fencing, team equestrian, women's water polo, men's and women's badminton, men's football/soccer, men's canoeing, men's and women's boxing, surfing (weather permitting), men's and women's cycling/BMX racing and much, much more. Medals will be awarded in several of the events, too, including boxing, swimming and tennis.

We'll try and tab some of the regular sports you're used to betting, as well as occasionally toss in an exotic play to make things fun. Who knows? You might discover a new sport you really like to watch. Every four years, I enjoy betting on handball, and I am finding 3x3 basketball to be a lot of fun, too!

Men's Basketball - Germany (-4.5) vs. France (Fri., 3 p.m. ET)

Germany's men gave Team USA a scare in a tune-up match before heading to Paris, falling 92-88 in an exhibition game July 22. Germany actually led 71-68 after three quarters, but LeBron James guided the team through a hairy fourth quarter to avoid the upset.

In Paris, Germany opened Men's Group B play with a 97-77 win over Japan, while easing by Brazil 86-73 on Tuesday. It will face its largest test yet against host nation France, but the Germans are strong from top to bottom, chock full of world-class players.

Germany has plenty of size, too, and that was evident against Brazil. It recorded six blocked shots, while coaxing 20 turnovers. The Germans were also solid from the free-throw line, hitting 82.0%, while going 50.0% from the field. Franz Wagner is averaging 19.5 point per game (PPG), while Dennis Schroder has been a solid secondary option at 16.5 PPG. Moritz Wagner is also racking up the stats, going for 5.5 rebounds per game (RPG), and 3.0 assists per game (APG).

The French have twin towers Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, however, so the German size might be mitigated somewhat. However, France isn't as deep in the backcourt, and that will be the difference.

Germany -4.5 (-106 at FanDuel)

Men's Handball - Argentina +9.5 (-114) vs. France (Fri., 5 a.m. ET)

The host nation is expected to easily defeat Argentina, but France isn't likely to get it done by double digits.

Argentina played Norway tough in a high-scoring opening match, falling 36-31 on Saturday. It did fall 35-25 to Hungary on Monday, while losing 38-27 to gold-medal favorite Denmark on Wednesday.

However, France has lost 37-29 against Denmark in its opening match, while dropping a 27-22 match against Norway on Monday. And France did all it could just to muster a draw against Egypt on Wednesday, needing a last-second goal in a 26-26 battle.

France should be able to finally get into the win column, but look for another close shave.

Argentina +9.5 (-114 at FanDuel)

Women's Soccer - USA (-150 ML) vs. Japan (Sat. 9 a.m. ET)

We're looking ahead to Saturday, so if you include this match in your parlay, you'll have to wait a little extra time.

The United States women have been fire at these Paris games, scoring a 3-0 win last Thursday against Zambia to kick off Group B play. It then notched a 4-1 rout of rival Germany on Sunday, before easing by Australia 2-1 in group play on Wednesday.

Japan hasn't been as fortunately, falling 2-1 to Spain last Thursday. It wasn't able to secure a 2-1 win over Brazil Sunday, before belting Nigeria 3-1 on Wednesday. However, it will be a tall order slowing down the Americans.

In addition to playing USA straight up, pairing this play with the Over 2.5 Total Goals (-179) for a Same-Game Parlay (SGP) is a good idea.

United States ML (-150 at FanDuel)

Over 2.5 Total Goals (-179 at FanDuel)

SGP - USA ML/O 2.5 Total Goals (+127 at FanDuel)

BONUS – 4-Leg Olympics Parlay +731 (at FanDuel)

BONUS – 2-Leg Beat France Olympics Parlay +264 (at FanDuel)

