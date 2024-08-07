2024 Paris Olympics: Wednesday Picks for Handball, Water Polo and More

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

2024 Paris Olympics: Wednesday's Best Bets, Picks and More

It's Day 12 of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and we're rounding the corner and heading for home. But there is plenty of action for the rest of the week, and a lot of medals to be doled out still. In fact, some events like taekwondo and wrestling are just starting to heat up.

On Wednesday, the women's golf tournament tees off for Round 1 of 4. We also have the marathon race walk mixed relay, team artistic swimming, women's basketball, men's and women's beach volleyball, men's and women's boxing, men's and women's canoe sprint, women's cycling track, men's and women's diving, women's field hockey, men's handball, men's, women's and mixed sailing events, men's skateboarding, men's and women's sport climbing, men's and women's table tennis, men's and women's taekwondo, men's volleyball, men's water polo, men's and women's weightlifting, wrestling, as well as various track and field events.

Medals will be awarded for the mixed relay race walk, team artistic swimming, men's and women's boxing, men's and women's cycling track, men's skateboarding, men's and women's sport climbing, men's and women's taekwondo, men's and women's weightlifting, various sailing events and various track and field events.

We'll try and tab some of the regular sports you're used to betting, as well as occasionally toss in an exotic play to make things fun. Who knows? You might discover a new sport you really like to watch. Every four years, I enjoy betting on handball, and I am finding 3x3 basketball to be a lot of fun, too!

Men's 63kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout - Sofiane Oumiha (-138) vs. Erislandy Alvarez (Wed., 4:34 p.m. ET)

In men's 63kg boxing match, France's Sofiane Oumiha looks to continue his pursuit of a gold medal. The Toulouse-born fighter of Moroccan descent takes on Cuba's Erislandy Alvarez Borges.

Oumiha won the silver medal in 2016 in the Rio Olympics, and he has won gold in the world championships in 2017, 2021 and 2023.

It won't be easy, as Alvarez won unanimously against both John Ume of Papua New Guinea on July 27, and Jugurtha Ait Bekka of Algeria on July 29 in preliminary bouts. Alvarez also won 5-0 against Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri in the quarterfinal. In the semifinal on Sunday, Alvarez won 5-0 against Lasha Guruli of Georgia, the eventual bronze medalist.

Oumiha has a 3-0 record as a professional, however, and this is his swan song as an amateur, and it comes in Paris in his native land.

France's Sofiane Oumiha To Win Gold (-138 at FanDuel)

Men's Handball Quarterfinal - Norway -1.5 (-136) vs. Slovenia (Wed., 3:30 p.m. ET)

Norway ended up taking third in Group B. It fired out to three wins in three matches, but it lost a heartbreaker to Egypt by a single goal in Round 4, before falling 32-25 to gold-medal favorite Denmark in Round 5 of group play.

Slovenia had an equal record with three victories in five tries, but it had a minus-2 goal differential, tied for the worst mark with France among quarterfinal teams.

It's probably all academic at this point, as the Danes had a plus-32 goal differential in group play, 13 better than any other team. But Norway would love to see their neighbors in the gold medal game, and it must get by the pesky Slovenians first.

Men's Handball QF - Norway -1.5 vs. Slovenia (-136 at FanDuel)

Men's Water Polo - Italy vs. Hungary - Over 19.5 Goals (-114) (Wed. 2:35 p.m. ET)

Italy and Hungary square off in a water polo quarterfinals match. The Italians racked up 60 goals, the 2nd-most in Group A play, while allowing just 43 goals, the best in A.

Hungary ended up winning three of its five games while piling up 62 goals, 2nd-most among all teams. Hungary also coughed up 54 goals, which was the 2nd-most of any Group B team, and 3rd-most among the eight teams into the quarterfinals.

We've seen an average of 21.2 total goals per game for Hungary, while we've had 20.6 total goals per game in matches involving Italy. As such, we'll go high on the total in this QF matchup.

Men's Water Polo QF - Over 19.5 Goals - Italy vs. Hungary (-114 at FanDuel)

BONUS – 3-Leg Olympics Parlay +461 (at FanDuel)

BONUS – 2-Leg Olympics Parlay +225 (at FanDuel)

Let's get it!