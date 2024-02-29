2024 PBA Delaware Classic: Best Bowling Bets, Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

The last tournament before the PBA's unofficial all-star break is underway with 12 games of qualifying in the books. Tomas Käyhkö is the surprise leader, as he has failed to even make a cut through the first five tournaments of the season. Last week's finalists E.J. Tackett and Kyle Troup lurk just outside the top five.

This week's competition is being played on the 44-foot Billy Hardwick oil pattern at Mid-County Lanes & Entertainment Center in Middletown, Delaware. That pattern was also used at the 2023 PBA Jackson Classic, which could give us some insight into how the tournament will play out.

The BetRivers Sportsbook app offers a variety of ways to get in on the action throughout the tournament. I've identified my favorite bets heading into Thursday morning's last round of qualifying.

PBA Delaware Classic Matchups - Best Total Score Round 3

Tommy Jones over Chris Via (-106)

Jones and Via are both in the top eight through 12 games of qualifying. I like Jones in this spot as a small underdog, both because of the favorable odds and because of his history on this oil pattern, as he finished 4th at the Jackson Classic in 2023.

Nate Stubler over Anthony Simonsen and Chris Via (+250)

Stubler is the long shot because he doesn't have the resume of Simonsen or Via, but he has been incredibly consistent so far with just one game under 220, as he rides a hot streak, winning the Ebonite Winter Classic over the weekend then earning his spot in the Delaware Classic through the pre-tournament qualifier. He currently sits in third place with Via close behind and Simonsen surprisingly far back.

All odds via BetRivers Sportsbook as of February 28th 11 pm CST

PBA Delaware Classic Winner Best Bets

Kyle Troup +900

Could Troup really go back-to-back? After winning the PBA Indiana Classic last week, Troup finds himself back in the top 10 through 12 games with his sights on a third 2024 title and the early lead in the Player of the Year race. Concerns about an injured thumb have been answered. He looks healthy and ready to make another run at a title.

A.J. Johnson +2500

Johnson has cashed in three straight tournaments with two top-5 finishes, putting him solidly in 9th place in Tour points. As long as he makes the cut, he'll have an opportunity to make a run in the best-of-7 match play format. He also bowled well on the Billy Hardwick pattern last year, finishing eighth in Jackson.

2024 PBA Delaware Classic TV Schedule

All times listed are local (Eastern Standard Time)

Thursday, Feb. 29

Qualifying Round 3 (six games): 10 a.m.

Cut to top 24 for PBA Delaware Classic Elimination Match Play

Round of 24 (best-of-7 match play): 6 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Round of 16 (best-of-7 match play): 10 a.m.

Round of 8 (best-of-7 match play): 6 p.m.

Four winners plus highest defeated qualifer in Rd. of 8 advance to PBA Delaware Classic (LIVE) on FS1

Sunday, March 3

PBA Delaware Classic Finals (LIVE on FS1): NOON