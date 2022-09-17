This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Week 3 of the college football season is here, and college football betting is in full swing. Because of the ambiguity of the season and the ups and downs that we've already seen, taking advantage of the best college football Week 3 betting promos and bonus offers to bet on College Football Week 3 picks is a great way to mitigate loss and both protect your bankroll and get it off to a scorching start.

Among the best sports betting sites in the industry, there are five offers that stand above the rest. See below for the details on all five.

Best College Football Week 3 Betting Promos and Bonus Offers

While there seems to be an endless amount of online sportsbooks, there are a handful (5) that stand above the rest when it comes to the best college football Week 3 betting promos and bonus offers. See below for the details on each of them.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: By signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL new users can get their first bet of up to $1,250 covered by Caesars. On top of this, they will also receive an additional 1,000 Rewards Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits added to their account.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, new users are eligible to receive a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on their initial wager. If your first bet loses, you will receive a free bet credit equal to the amount of your initial bet. If your first bet wins, you will not receive a free bet credit, but you will receive your winnings and stake amount.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: By using WynnBET Promo Code XROTO, new users can receive $100 in free bets. In order to be eligible, users must deposit at least $100 and place a bet of $100 or more on a wager with odds of -120 or longer.

DraftKings Promo Code: New DraftKings Sportsbook users can sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in free bets. To maintain eligibility, new users must place an initial wager of $5 or more on a college football, NFL, or UFC market. Win or lose, you will be awarded $200 in free bets to use on any market of your choice by doing the above.

FanDuel Promo Code: New users signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook can earn a no sweat first bet of up to $1,000 by using FanDuel Promo Code. An initial deposit of at least $10 is required for eligibility.

How Do I Sign Up For the Best College Football Week 3 Betting Promos and Bonus Offers?

All of the sign up processes for the best college football Week 3 betting promos and bonus offers are both efficient and user-friendly. To start, go site by site and click each of the associated links to be redirected to the new user registration pages. From there, follow the steps below to complete the sign-up process.

Provide your basic identifying information. This includes but is not limited to your name, date of birth, and mailing address.

Enter the promo code needed to activate the welcome bonus (if applicable).

If the college football betting site requires a minimum initial deposit, make sure to deposit that amount.

If the sportsbook requires a specific initial bet, make sure to place the initial wager required to be eligible for the bonus.

Be sure to read through the requirements for each of the best college football Week 3 betting promos and bonus offers, as each of the sites may require some different steps that are not outlined above.

What Are The Best College Football Week 3 Betting Promos and Bonus Offers?

Thanks to College Football being such a draw for sportsbooks galore, the best options have curated some of the best college football Week 3 betting promos and bonus offers.

Because of such expansive offerings from the sportsbooks in this article, you have the ability to use their bonuses to bet on things like point spreads, outright winners, player props, and more for College football Week 3. As long as you meet the respective requirements for each sportsbook's offer, you can choose any of the college football betting picks to use with the best college football Week 3 betting promos and bonus offers.