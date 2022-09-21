Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code: $1000 Risk-Free Bet With XROTO For Week 3

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Fubo Sportsbook has a vast selection of sports betting options, making it one of the best sports betting sites available. With a very appealing welcome offer when you use the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO, you can make a $1,000 risk-free bet on NFL Week 3 odds.

New users that sign up with the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, as well as a free month of fuboTV. Make your NFL Week 3 picks with the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO to collect your $1,000 risk-free bet with XROTO for Week 3 today.

Use Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO For $1,000 Risk-Free Bet On Week 3

That's right – Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO gets you arguably the most unique welcome offer when it comes to NFL betting sites. Not only do you receive one of the most generous offers in the industry, but the free month of fuboTV is a perk no other sportsbook can match.

To use the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO for your $1,000 risk-free bet on Week 3, you must be at least 21 years old and located in either of the two states in which Fubo Sportsbook is licensed to operate – Arizona or Iowa.

Sign up with the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO and start your NFL betting by placing a $1,000 risk-free bet with XROTO for Week 3.

How To Sign Up With Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO For Week 3 NFL Bets

Just like the standard prerequisites for becoming a Fubo Sportsbook user are simple, so is the sign-up process with Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO.

Begin by clicking on the link below, which will take you to the sportsbook's sign-up page. There, you'll provide the usual basic identifying information, such as your name, address, date of birth, and e-mail address. You'll also want to make sure to enter the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO when prompted to do so in order to lock in your $1,000 risk-free bet and free month of fuboTV.

The final initial step is critical – make an initial deposit, up to $1,000, in order to have the necessary funds to place the initial qualifying bet that will trigger the benefits of Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO. Then, make your $1,000 risk-free bet with XROTO for Week 3 NFL bets.

Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO And fuboTV Offer Details

That initial qualifying bet can be for as little as $1 and as much as $1,000 to qualify for the risk-free bet under the terms of the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO.

Your first bet must have odds of -250 or longer to qualify for the promotion, and you will only receive free bet credits if that wager settles as a loss. A single free bet credit will be added to your account if that initial wager was for $200 or less. Initial wagers of more than $200 that settle as losing bets will be reimbursed in $200 increments.

And no matter the outcome of your first bet, Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO still gets you a free month of the great programming offered by fuboTV, which includes ESPN, FOX Sports, NBC, and CBS. Another unique aspect of being a Fubo Sportsbook customer is the ability to link the sportsbook app to the fuboTV streaming service. That way you can take advantage of the platform's live in-play betting options while watching the NFL Week 3 action.

Make your $1,000 risk-free bet with XROTO for Week 3 and watch it play out using your free month of fuboTV.