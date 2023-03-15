How To Bet On March Madness NCAA Tournament While Watching

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

March Madness is one of the most popular betting markets on the sports calendar. Outside of the Super Bowl, March Madness is the next biggest sports betting event.

And with March Madness tipping off throughout the country this week, the best sports betting apps unleash an abundance of March Madness betting promos to use to bet on the Big Dance.

Read on to find out how to bet on March Madness while watching the NCAA Tournament now.

How To Bet While Watching The NCAA March Madness Tournament

The best way to bet on March Madness while watching the NCAA Tournament is by live betting. Otherwise known as in-play wagering, when you make college basketball picks on live odds, you are placing wagers when games are already in play.

Live betting lines and odds shift according to game flow. If you're watching a game featuring a heavy underdog and all of a sudden that team is outplaying the betting favorite, then you can grab the underdog's moneyline odds at a great value. You can also play it safer when college basketball betting and wager on a live point spread. Either way, live betting is a way to find value in a market that may not have had a lot of pre-game value.

Another perk of live betting is that you can use many of the best sportsbook promo codes on these in-play markets. A lot of these welcome offers provide March Madness bettors with the flexibility to use the betting promo on a variety of sports betting markets and bet types, including live betting odds.

March Madness Betting Markets To Wager On

When it comes to March Madness betting markets, there is something for every bettor. Since this is a high-stakes NCAA tournament that features 68 teams, you can bet on all of the most popular sports betting markets, including the aforementioned live betting markets as well as moneylines, totals, and point spreads for every game in every round until a winner is crowned.

In addition to your traditional sports betting markets, you can also bet on player props, parlays, and college basketball futures markets like CBB Championship odds for the NCAAB Men's National Championship.

Be mindful that available sports betting markets vary by state. For example, you can bet on March Madness odds as well as player props in New Jersey, but you cannot wager on in-state programs.

There are also some states with additional specifics to their betting laws. Take the newly legal Massachusetts sports betting laws for college sports betting, for example. Although college sports betting in the Bay State prohibits you from betting on in-state programs, you can bet on these schools when they are participating in a tournament like March Madness.

Where Can I Bet On March Madness Odds?

You can bet on March Madness odds at all of the best sports betting sites offered in your state. The best part is that if you are a new user who signs up with one of the top March Madness sports betting promotions, listed below, you can bet on the Big Dance while using a generous welcome bonus.

Now that you know how to bet on March Madness, sign up with the betting promos below today in order to get your hands on these great welcome offers.