The 2023 version of the Big Dance personifies what March Madness is all about. The Final Four is settled after the Elite 8 where powerhouses like Kansas State, Gonzaga, and Texas were all bounced from the tournament.

With two games left to play between Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State and Miami (FL) and Connecticut, not one No. 1 seed advanced to the Final Four. In fact, a No. 1 seed failed to make it to the Elite 8.

One of the aforementioned final four teams will be crowned men's college basketball's National Champion when it is all said and done.

Updated National Championship Odds Entering The Final Four

Here are the updated National Championship odds entering the Final Four courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Connecticut -125

San Diego State +360

Miami (FL) +490

Florida Atlantic +600

Be mindful that March Madness odds update and change according to news, injuries, and other determining factors, so keep a close eye on the college basketball national title odds.

NCAAB National Championship Odds - Picks To Win National Title Entering Final Four

Multiple March Madness sports betting sites share the same odds for UCONN to win the National Championship including DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and BetMGM. The Huskies are the betting favorite for a reason – they are playing like the best team in the nation.

Despite hitting a midseason lull, UCONN opened the season as one of the nation's elite and looks to close out the year as the very best. The Huskies have played four March madness games thus far and won every one of them by at least 15 points. They are blowing out good teams en route to their Final Four meeting with Miami (FL), most notably, blowing out Gonzaga by 28 points in the Elite 8.

