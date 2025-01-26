This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as slight 1.5-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 59 odds on sports betting apps for their Feb. 9 matchup at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

This game is a rematch of Super Bowl 57, won by the Chiefs 38-35 and should break all betting records. You can wager on Super Bowl LIX odds by signing up for the sportsbook promos detailed below.

The Chiefs, 32-29 winners over the Bills in the AFC Championship game Sunday, are still on track to win their third straight Super Bowl. That is unprecedented in Super Bowl history and could make Kansas City extremely popular on sports betting sites.

Philadelphia, which destroyed Washington 55-23 in the NFC title game, will be making it's third Super Bowl appearance in eight years. The Eagles are looking for their second Super Bowl victory after beating the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 in 2017.

2025 Opening Super Bowl 59 Odds

Team Spread Moneyline O/U Chiefs -1.5 -125 Over 49 Eagles +1.5 +105 Under 49

Note Odds via BetMGM and current upon publication

Where Can I Bet on Super Bowl Odds?

The 7 most popular wagers you can place on Super Bowl 59 are among hundreds of wagering options already available on sports betting sites. Before placing a bet on the Super Bowl 59 odds, be sure to review the best NFL betting promos, as these deals will provide new customers with bonus bets or first-bet protection, and you can sign up for one or more of them before placing your Super Bowl 59 bets.

🏈 Best Super Bowl Odds Sportsbook ✔️ Super Bowl Odds Promo Code 💰 Super Bowl Odds Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $300 In Bonus Bets if You Win Hard Rock Click Here Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

BetMGM: Sign up for the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on 2025 Super Bowl odds and you will receive a first bet offer up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook: Create a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to wager on Super Bowl LIX odds and you will receive a bet $1, get ten 100% profit boosts offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get ready to bet on Super Bowl 59 odds and you will receive ten days of No Sweat Bets up to $100.

bet365: You can get a greater than 30-1 potential return with the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE, as it provides new customers with a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets deal.

DraftKings: The DraftKings promo code gives you immediate value for Super Bowl LIX odds betting, as it has a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly offer.

FanDuel: The FanDuel promo code has plenty of upside potential by providing new customers with a bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins offer.

Hard Rock: The Hard Rock promo code can help you build your Super Bowl odds betting bankroll with a bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets offer.

2025 Super Bowl Odds: Inside the Super Bowl 59 Matchup

The Eagles, and bettors looking to play the over in the Super Bowl odds, might not mind if this game turns into a scoreboard shootout. Philadelphia scored an NFC Championship record 55 points and tied an NFL title game mark with seven rushing touchdowns. Saquon Barkley led the way with three rushing scores, a pace that could make him one of the Super Bowl MVP odds favorites.

Those pulling for the Chiefs may not want the over/under NFL odds to go that high, as Kansas City has excelled at holding foes to under 20 points. That's not to take anything away from the Chiefs offense, as any team with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Xavier Worthy can put up some points.

Philadelphia also has a fantastic receiving corps in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. That trio combined for 17 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown versus Washington and probably could have posted more if not for Philadelphia playing its backups late. That will make these three very popular prop bet picks at NFL betting sites.

One of the things that makes this year's Chiefs squad dangerous is that Patrick Mahomes is not leaning too heavily on a single pass catcher. He's still hit home runs to Xavier Worthy, who caught six touchdown passes this year, but six other Chiefs player have caught two or more touchdown passes this season. That type of spread the wealth mentality may make Kansas City pass catchers upside NFL betting player prop plays.