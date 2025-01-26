7 Most Popular Wagers You Can Place on Super Bowl 59

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Super Bowl is set, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking to win its third straight title in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles - the team KC beat two years ago to start this run. It presents a bonanza for sports bettors, given that an estimated $23.1 billion was wagered on the Super Bowl last season. With more states legalizing sports betting with each passing year, that number may well be eclipsed in 2025.

No surprise, then, that the Super Bowl odds accumulating over the two weeks will be voluminous – from standards like spread, total and moneyline, to an avalanche of prop bets and parlay opportunities. If it's related to the Super Bowl, there's probably a bet on it, from the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach to who scores the first touchdown. Ourguide below breaks down seven popular wagers you can place on the Super Bowl

Sportsbooks also roll out terrific sportsbook promos that can earn first-time users bonus bets, odds boosts and more that they can use to wager on the game. Bettors must be at least 21 years old in most states (18 in KY, WY, DC) and in a state where legal mobile betting operates to take advantage of these offers.

So, want without getting overwhelmed by all the available choices from the top sports betting apps? Let's make it easy and take a look at seven of the most popular wagers that sports bettors make in advance of the NFL's championship game.

7 Best Super Bowl Bets – Most Popular Super Bowl 59 Wagers Available

1. Moneyline

The opening Super Bowl 59 odds has the Chiefs as -125 favorites and the Eagles as +105 underdogs on the moneyline.

What does this mean? A moneyline is the simplest bet you'll find at NFL betting sites – you're backing one team to win. A plus sign before the number indicates how much you can win for each $100 wagered (though you don't have to bet that much).

A moneyline of +105, for instance, means you can win $105 for each $100 you bet. A negative moneyline, which indicates a favorite, signifies how much you have to bet to win $100 – a -125 moneyline, for example, means it would take a $125 bet to win $100. You can bet on the moneyline after signing up for the BetMGM bonus code offer.

2. Spread

Another mainstay at sports betting sites, the spread indicates how many points one team is favored over another, according to the sportsbook. The Chiefs opened as -1.5 favorites for Super Bowl 59.

A spread of -1.5 means the favorite Chiefs must win by at least two points for the bet to win; the underdog Eagles, conversely, can lose by 1 point or win outright for a bet on that team to win. Know that the spread can and will change between the time odds are released and kickoff.

3. Total

The total is a number in NFL betting signifying the number of combined points that both teams will score in the game. The opening total line for Super Bowl 59 was 49.

Bettors wager on whether the actual total will fall over or under that number (why it's also called an "over/under" bet). Should the two teams combine for 45 points against a 49-point total, an under bet would be the winner. If there are 50 or more combined points, the over wins.

4. Super Bowl MVP

This is essentially a futures bet that converts to a prop bet now, as you could have bet on Super Bowl MVP odds throughout the playoffs. Quarterbacks, which have won four of the past five Super Bowl MVPs, will undoubtedly offer far less value than players at other position.

Patrick Mahomes is the favorite after the conference title games at +110. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the second choice at +250 (su surprise after that NFC title game performance), and Philly QB Jalen Hurts is third choice at +300.

But take note: two wide receivers and two linebackers have claimed the award within the past decade. And only one MVP has ever come from a losing team, that in 1971. You will be able to bet on these odds after claiming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer.

5. First Touchdown/Anytime Touchdown

Betting on players to score touchdowns is a fun NFL wager to make. You can bet on a player to score the first touchdown in a game or score a TD anytime within the contest (although the former comes with far more favorable odds). The opening odds had Barkley with the best odds to score first at +475, with Hurts second at +700.

As with Super Bowl MVPs, top players dominate the top of the odds board. But since this wager requires a player to physically score a touchdown – not just pass for one – less-mobile quarterbacks carry higher odds. You can wager on this and many other bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer.

6. First Team to Score

Super Bowl props aren't limited to individual players – sites also offer props on teams, such as which will score first in the game. The team that's favored in the game is often favored here as well, so the underdog offers better value. You'll also be able to bet on a team scoring first and winning or scoring first and losing.

Opening odds had the Chiefs -120 and the Eagles -105 as the first team to score a touchdown. Think there will be nothing but field goals? The odds for that are +13000.

7. Coin Toss

The countless NFL prop bets are a hallmark of betting on the NFL championship game, and the myriad of opportunities includes a wager on the outcome of the opening coin toss. That's right – heads or tails, with both options typically carrying equal moneyline odds. The result was heads last year and three of the last four seasons.

It really is a 50-50 proposition no matter what has happened historically, hence the -105 odds on both sides of the bet. You can also get the same -105 odds and pick which team will win the coin toss.