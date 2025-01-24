Super Bowl MVP Odds 2025: Mahomes, Allen, Kelce, Barkley Among Favorites

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Super Bowl MVP odds are coming into focus since we now know the four teams that will play in this week's AFC and NFC Championship games. It's no surprise that quarterbacks top this list of Super Bowl odds, as players from that position have won 13 of the past 18 Super Bowl MVP awards. One Super Bowl MVP wild card is Saquon Barkley, who is aiming to be the first running back to win this award since Terrell Davis was named MVP in Super Bowl XXXII.

A quick item of note is that all of the candidates currently listed on the sports betting apps have plus odds. That plus-odds designation means this is how much a wager of $100 will pay out for a winning bet. For example, if you bet $100 on Patrick Mahomes at +275 Super Bowl MVP odds and he wins that award, you will get a payout of $375 ($275 in winnings plus your $100 stake). As we get closer to the game, the MVP favorite could move to minus odds, and that would be the amount you would need to wager in order to win $100.

Super Bowl MVP Odds – Who Will Have the Best Super Bowl 59 Performance?

Who will be the MVP of Super Bowl 59? Here are the current favorites in the Super Bowl MVP odds available on the top online sportsbooks:

🏈 Player 📣 Team 💥 Position #️⃣ BetMGM Odds Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback +275 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Quarterback +300 Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles Running Back +400 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback +500 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders Quarterback +750 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Tight End +2500 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver +3000 James Cook Buffalo Bills Running Back +6000 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver +6600 Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver +8000

2025 Super Bowl MVP Odds: Five Favorites

Patrick Mahomes (+275): It's no surprise that Mahomes ends up at the top of the Super Bowl MVP odds list since he has won this award in three of the past five Super Bowls. The caveat here is that the Chiefs haven't been operating their usual pass-centric offense of late, so Mahomes will need to make some big plays to claim this award again.

Josh Allen (+300): Allen is the favorite in the regular season NFL MVP odds and thus is also a Super Bowl MVP odds favorite. He has multiple paths to win that latter honor, as shown by the two rushing touchdowns he posted against Baltimore to lead the Bills the AFC Divisional game victory.

Saquon Barkley (+400): Barkley had one of the best rushing seasons in NFL history and thus has earned his place near the top of the Super Bowl MVP odds list. If the Eagles defeat Washington this week, expect Barkley to be central to Philadelphia's Super Bowl game plan.

Jalen Hurts (+500): Hurts might have rated higher on this Super Bowl MVP odds list had it not been for his injury in the NFC Conference Championship game. If the Eagles win against the Commanders and his injury status is good headed into the Super Bowl, Hurts is the kind of dual threat player who can win this honor.

Jayden Daniels (+750): It's said that rookie quarterbacks can't lead teams to championships, but Daniels has been breaking the mold of what a first-year field general can do. It's why he is among the favorites in the Super Bowl MVP odds.

2025 Super Bowl MVP Odds: Five Longshots

Travis Kelce (+2500): Kelce might have rated higher on the Super Bowl MVP odds list had it not been for a relatively subpar regular season (subpar for Kelce, that is). Having noted this, Kelce had 15 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games he played in, so he still has a chance of being the first tight end to win this award.

A.J. Brown (+3000): Brown is the top wide receiver on the Super Bowl MVP odds list. That's key because wideouts have won two of the past six Super Bowl MVP awards. Brown is the go-to pass catcher in the Eagles offense and will have a solid chance to win this honor if Philadelphia makes the Super Bowl and that game turns into a scoreboard shootout.

James Cook (+6000): It's no surprise to see any Bills player not named Josh Allen this far down the Super Bowl MVP odds list. Don't sell Cook too short here, however, as he posted 40 carries for 187 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's two playoff games.

DeVonta Smith (+6600): Smith is one of the top playmakers left in the playoffs and thus deserves a place on the Super Bowl MVP odds longshot list. In order to win this, Smith will have to outplay Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, which seems like a very tall order.

Xavier Worthy (+8000): Worthy is the top longshot Super Bowl MVP odds candidate for the Chiefs. He is a proverbial home run hitter, which is key since many of the nine wide receivers to win the Super Bowl MVP award did so in large part due to making memorable long-distance plays.

