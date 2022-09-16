PointsBet Promo Code: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Sign up using the link below and follow a few straightforward steps to get four risk-free bets up to $200 each thanks to our PointsBet Promo Code, and you can boost your chances of winning those risk-free bets by betting on some of the College Football Week 3 Expert Picks below.

With Week 3 of the college football season coming up, PointsBet is offering new users four days of risk-free bets to use on college football betting or any other sport of your choice.

Who Can Use the PointsBet Promo Code?

🎁 PointsBet Promo Code 4 Risk-Free Bets, Up To $200 Each 🖊️ PointsBet Promo Code Welcome Offer Up To $800 In Risk-Free Bets 📲 PointsBet Mobile App Availability iOS and Android Devices 📆 Promo Code Last Verification September 16, 2022

The PointsBet Promo Code is available to all new users without an existing PointsBet account who are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where PointsBet operates, such as PointsBet New York and PointsBet Kansas.

To get four risk-free bets up to $200 each for $800 in risk-free bets, start by clicking the link below, which will redirect you to the PointsBet sign-up page. The PointsBet Promo Code will be applied automatically, so you will not need to type in any codes while creating an account, but you will be asked to provide identifying personal information including your name, address, email address and date of birth.

After you finish signing up for PointsBet, make an initial deposit of $10 or more to activate the PointsBet Promo Code. While the deposit minimum is $10, you will need to have at least $200 in your account to place the maximum risk-free bet covered by the PointsBet Promo Code. Once you have made that deposit, you'll be ready to start betting on any sports of your choice, including College Football Week 3 Expert Picks. PointsBet is one of the best sports betting sites, and specifically college football betting sites, on the market.

PointsBet Promo Code Offer Details

The PointsBet Promo Code will get you a $200 risk-free bet on the day you sign up and another $200 risk-free bet on each of the three following days for a maximum total of $800 in risk-free bets across four days. For instance, if you sign up Friday, the first bet you place Friday will be risk-free up to $200, as will the first bet you place on each of Saturday, Sunday and Monday. If you miss a day during this four-day stretch, you will not be able to make it up on another day, so make sure to place a bet on each of the first four days after creating your PointsBet account to get the full $800 in risk-free bets to make on college football Week 3 expert picks from the PointsBet Promo Code.

There are no restrictions on odds or bet type for wagers covered by the PointsBet Promo Code. If a risk-free wager loses, it will be fully matched with free bet credits within 24 hours of your bet settling, so a $200 losing wager would result in $200 of free bet credits being added to your PointsBet account. Free bet credits expire in one week if left unused. The free bet credits themselves cannot be withdrawn from your account, but all winnings from wagers placed with free bets can be withdrawn as soon as those wagers settle.

College Football Week 3 Expert Picks

The risk-free bets from the PointsBet Promo Code can be placed on any sport, but some of the most enticing bets available in the coming days are on college football action. If you're unsure about what to bet on, consider some of the College Football Week 3 Expert Picks below.

Auburn is a three-point home underdog against No. 22 Penn State, and while picking the Tigers outright is risky, taking the home team against the spread offers you a nice cushion. Penn State needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Purdue in Week 1, while Auburn has played an admittedly easy schedule but allowed just 2.4 yards per rushing attempt en route to a 2-0 start.