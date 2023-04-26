Rival Fantasy Promo Code and App Review - Use Code ROTOWIRE23

New players can sign up with the Rivals Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE23 and get a risk-free first play worth up to $50. If you lose, Rival Fantasy will refund your first entry, worth up to $50. Why not play with house money at Rival Fantasy?

What Is The Rival Fantasy Promo Code?

Rival Fantasy Promo Code: ROTOWIRE23
Rival Fantasy Bonus Offer: $50 Risk-Free First Play

To redeem the Rival Fantasy promo code, all you have to do is click on the links on this page and use the promo code ROTOWIRE23 to get started.

What States Can I Play Rival Fantasy In?

Rivals Fantasy is available in 28 states, including some of the largest in the US. Here is a list of states.

California

Texas

Florida

Colorado

New Hampshire

Illinois

Georgia

North Carolina

Maryland

Wisconsin

Minnesota

South Carolina

Kentucky

Oregon

Oklahoma

Utah

New Mexico

Nebraska

West Virginia

Rhode Island

South Dakota

North Dakota

Alaska

Washington DC

Wyoming

Kansas

New York

Massachusetts

You must be 18+ years of age in most states, 19+ in Nebraska, and 21+ in Alaska, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, and West Virginia.

Sports Available To Play At Rivals Fantasy

There are just a handful of sports available to play at Rivals Fantasy, including the "big three" professional sports in the US.

NFL

NBA

MLB

More coming soon!

Game Types Available And How To Play At Rival Fantasy

There are a few types of games available at Rivals Fantasy, as there is something for everyone. Below, we look at the types of gaming available and how to play each.

Challenges

Challenges is a game where a user selects two players that play against each other to see which player will get the most fantasy points. To join, you can choose your player and battle against other Rival users for cash prizes.

There are only four easy steps to follow. First, look at who is playing who. Second, choose the player you think will get the most points in your fantasy sport. Third, choose how much you want to play. The last step is to confirm your entry and begin playing.

There are two ways to play "Challenges" as there are social challenges and traditional. Social allows you to challenge a friend in a one-on-one matchup. Traditional is more widespread, and you can challenge anyone on the Rivals platform.

Fantasy Bingo

Fantasy Bingo is a fantasy version of the traditional of bingo. You get achievements instead of numbers. To play, you have to buy a $1 bingo card with a 5x5 grid that has 25 achievements on it.

There are four steps to playing. Buy a bingo card first. Second, look at the achievements you received. Third, you need to add people to your roster. Finalize your team, and then start playing.

To win, you need either five achievements in a row or four achievements in a corner. If no one wins, the jackpot carries over to the next day.

NFL Fantasy bingo is shown below, and MLB bingo is coming soon (as of spring 2023).

FantasyBook

Fantasybook is a game where you pick whether a fantasy player will get more or less points than they were projected to get. To play, you need to pick 2–5 players and decide if each one will score more or less than their expected fantasy total.

There are three steps to playing. First, choose 2–5 players. Second, look over your choices to be sure of your players. Third, pick "over" or "under" and put the amount you want to enter. You can start playing once you confirm your entry amount.

You can make entries with people from the same sport or from different sports, and you can play between $1 and $10 on each entry. The amount of money you win depends on how many picks you get right.

Rules and Scoring At Rivals Fantasy

The scoring varies for different sports available at Rivals. Here are the scoring systems, taken directly from the Rivals scoring page.

NFL Scoring

Passing Yards = 0.04 Pts

Passing Touchdowns = 4 pts

Passing Interceptions = -2 pts

Rushing Yards = 0.1 pts

Rushing Touchdowns = 6 pts

Receptions = 1 pt

Receiving Yards = 0.1 pts

Receiving Touchdowns = 6 pts

Two-Point Conversions = 2 pts

Fumbles Lost = -2 pts

PAT Made = 1 pt

FG Made (0-49 yards) = 3 pts

FG Made (50+ yards) = 5 pts

NBA Scoring

Three Point Field Goals = 3 pts

Two Point Field Goals = 2 pts

Free Throws Made = 1 pt

Rebounds = 1.2 pts

Assists = 1.5 pts

Blocked Shots = 2 pts

Steals = 2 pts

Turnovers = -1 pt

MLB Scoring

Batters

Single = 3 pts

Double = 5 pts

Triple = 8 pts

Home Run = 10 pts

Run = 2 pts

Run Batted In = 2 pts

Base on Balls = 2 pts

Hit By Pitch = 2 pts

Stolen Base = 5 pts

Pitchers

Innings Pitched = 2.25 pts

Strikeout = 2 pts

Earned Run Allowed = -2 pts

Hit Against = -0.6 pts

Base on Balls Against = -0.6 pts

Hit Batsman = -0.6 pts

Win = 4 pts

Complete Game = 2.5 pts

Complete Game Shutout = 2.5 pts

No Hitter = 5 pts

For a full list of rules, check out Rival Fantasy's rules and scoring page here. You can also get a full rundown of terms and conditions at Rival Fantasy, here.