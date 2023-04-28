Top 5 Simpsons Episodes Focused On Sports

The Simpsons is the longest running animated program in the history of television. Since its debut in 1989, the Simpsons has aired 746 episodes, spanning 34 seasons. When a television show runs that long, it covers lots and lots of subjects, including sports.

If you're a nostalgic Simpsons fan, then this article is surely for you. Here are the top five Simpsons episodes focused on sports.

5. "Lisa On Ice"

Sibling rivalry and sports. The Simpsons checked off both of those boxes in the "Lisa On Ice" episode that first aired on Nov. 13, 1994.

Lisa was in line to fail a class for the first time in her academic career. It just so happened to be gym class. After failing at various extracurricular sports, Lisa stumbled on a hidden athletic talent. She was one hell of a hockey goalie and earned a starting spot on Apu's team.

Unsurprisingly, Apu's team matched up against Chief Wiggum's unit, headlined by her brother, Bart, in the pee-wee hockey title game.

Despite the extra incentive that Homer gave his children -- the better player got to ride in the front seat of the car -- the game ended in the most Simpsons way possible, in a tie.

4. "Sunday, Cruddy, Sunday"

Initially airing on Jan. 31, 1999, the "Sunday, Cruddy, Sunday" episode featured Homer, Bart, and many other Springfield residents scoring tickets to the Super Bowl.

After Homer filled a charter bus to head to the Big Game, they all realized that the tickets were not real. The counterfeit tickets were printed on crackers.

While at the stadium, Homer and his friends attempted to sneak into the game, only to be detained until they were broken out of the holding cell by Dolly Parton. The episode ends with Homer and the gang in the Super Bowl-winning locker room of the Denver Broncos, where Homer fielded a congratulatory call from then-President Bill Clinton.

3. "Team Homer"

"Team Homer" first aired on Jan. 7, 1996. This is an iconic episode featuring Homer teaming up with Apu, Moe, and Otto to form a bowling team. The issue was that they needed someone with money to sponsor the team on league bowling night. So naturally, Homer went to Mr. Burns, who shockingly funded the cause while he was high on ether. During his high, Burns saw Homer as Pop and Fresh, otherwise known as the Pillsbury Dough Boy.

Once Burns realized he gave his money away, he didn't get angry. Instead, he wanted to join the bowling team, sadly causing Otto to lose his spot.

2. "Dead Putting Society"

The "Dead Putting Society" episode initially aired on Nov. 15, 1990. It featured the ongoing Simpsons-Flanders rivalry that is still going on today. Only this time, it was centered around Bart vs. Todd Flanders in a mini golf match.

The stakes were high between the two dads. The father of the boy who "did not win" had to mow their lawn in one of their wife's dresses.

In the end, the boys punted the match while Homer and Ned each carried out the task of mowing their lawns, in dresses.

1. "Homer At The Bat"

"Homer At The Bat" is arguably the most iconic Simpsons sports episode of all time. First airing on Feb. 20, 1992, it had everything from the best players in Major League Baseball to mentions of Honus Wagner, thanks to Mr. Burns having no clue what year it actually was.

Since Mr. Burns was competitive with the owner of another nuclear power plant, he made a $1 million bet that his softball team would win. And the way he'd assure victory was by bringing in MLB ringers. After a slew of "accidents," all of the ringers fell by the wayside, outside of Daryl Strawberry, who just happened to play Homer's position.

Mr. Burns' team ultimately win, and the elderly billionaire cashed his winning bet slip.