The 2023 NCAA Tournament is upon us, with First Four action tipping off tonight and the First Round getting underway Thursday. As the best sports betting apps continue to spread across the country, more and more college basketball bettors can wager on March Madness.

And with college basketball betting comes Cinderella runs in the NCAA Tournament. If you want to know who will be this year's March Madness Cinderella story, keep reading as we've laid out a couple of candidates below.

Why Furman Could Be This Year's March Madness Cinderella Story

No. 13 seed Furman will be more at home in the South Region than No. 4 seed Virginia, whom the Paladins face in Round 1 on Thursday. The Southern Conference champions boast four players averaging double-digit points this season, led by Mike Bothwell's 18.0 PPG. With numerous scoring threats, Furman can solve the tough Virginia defense. Plus, the Cavaliers have a history of falling as favorites in the NCAA Tournament -- holding the dubious distinction of being the only No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed.

Should Furman knock off Virginia, the Paladins would then face the winner of No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 12 seed Charleston. The latter has been a trendy upset pick, but if San Diego State makes it out of the first round, the Aztecs would present a similar matchup to Virginia for Furman as another defensive-minded team.

Furman is a high-scoring team, averaging more than 82 points per game. The Paladins could simply outscore their opponents on the way to a March Madness Cinderella story. And you can bet on Furman to reach the Sweet 16 with +800 odds at BetMGM.

Why Iona Could Be This Year's March Madness Cinderella Story

If there was ever a time for a Cinderella run from Iona, it's this year. The Gaels, led by head coach Rick Pitino, come in as the No. 13 seed in the West Region. Like the aforementioned Furman, Iona boasts a balanced attack, with three Gaels averaging more than 15 points per game this season.

Should the MAAC champions get through No. 4 seed UConn in Round 1, they would face either the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels or the No. 12 VCU Rams in the second round. With Saint Mary's as the higher seed and more likely to advance, this Iona squad, which has won 14 straight, would get a team that is just 6-11 in the NCAA Tournament in the program's history,

With Iona sitting at +365 odds vs. UConn this Friday on WynnBET, the Gaels could be poised to pull off a couple of upsets and make it out of the first weekend.

Thirteen could be your lucky number in March Madness this year, as a pair of No. 13 seeds have Cinderella potential. Bet on college basketball futures like CBB Championship odds or simply wager on your March Madness best bet today.