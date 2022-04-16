RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Offense in the Nation's Capital

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 16, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Nationals lead the way with seven home games this week. The Cubs and Athletics also play a full week sleeping in their own beds, but the Nats setup is a bit better.

In total, a dozen teams play seven games, with the other 18 scheduled for six. The Orioles, White Sox, Pirates and Giants have seven road affairs on the docket.

Keep in mind Monday features the annual 11:10 a.m. EDT Patriot's Day game at Fenway Park.

Please check back Sunday night for any changes based on the pitching schedule.

Week of April 18-25

MLB Hitting Rankings

Week of April 18-25

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ71634105106132101103116104105105
2ATL6333310698101979591979697
3BAL73407100931351009410610198100
4BOS725438394122969810899101100
5CHC73470881068598100115100103102
6CHW7070710298819392109969596
7CIN6333399105869710393969998
8CLE725431121011179895103102100101
9COL6243310811289109107109104103104
10DET62460921059910510297101101101
11HOU6336011011477991019399100100
12KC6153388909910210791979998
13LAA6333311510613110310099103101102
14LAD624339799109969488969596
15MIA60633908392999589959394
16MIL615331161167010810496102100101
17MIN7343488891119310111698102100
18NYM725439296115104106101102103103
19NYY62433106106899310097959897
20OAK73470859011110597114104102103
21PHI62433123123112108102109106104105
22PIT73407971061229696103989999
23SD651608191100909490939695
24SF716079910411210299105101100101
25SEA6246091999010410093999999
26STL624069897801029990969596
27TB624338810110099107919610199
28TEX633068895871019989959595
29TOR6060695104103104106959810099
30WSH72570112115107100104120105107106

PITCHING MATCHUPS

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Gray. R@Adon R@Fedde R@Sanchez. RPeterson LMegill RScherzer R
ATL@Kershaw L@Buehler R@Gonsolin R Rogers LHernandez RLuzardo L
BAL@Montas R@Irvin L@Jefferies R@Blackburn R@Detmers L@Syndergaard R@Suarez L
BOSBundy RKikuchi LBerrios RGausman R@Kluber R@Romero R@McClanahan L
CHCMcClanahan LFleming LRasmussen RWilson RQuintana LThompson RBrubaker R
CHW@Bieber R@McKenzie R@Plesac R@Quantrill R@Gray R@Ober R@Bundy R
CIN@Manaea L@Musgrove R@Gore L Matz LHudson RHicks R
CLEKeuchel LLambert RCease RKopech R@Taillon R@Cortes Jr. L@Cole R
COLNola RGibson REflin R @Pineda R@Alexander L@Rodriguez L
DET Cole RSeverino RMontgomery LSenzatela RGomber LKuhl R
HOULorenzen RSandoval LOhtani R Ryu LManoah RKikuchi L
KC Archer RPaddack RRyan R@Flexen R@Brash R@Ray L
LAA@Garcia R@Valdez L@Odorizzi R Zimmermann LWatkins RWells L
LADYnoa RFried LMorton R @Martinez R@Darvish R@Manaea L
MIA Hicks RWainwright RMikolas R@Wright R@Anderson R@Ynoa R
MILThompson RBrubaker RKeller R @Suarez L@Wheeler R@Nola R
MIN@Hill L@Lynch L@Greinke R@Keller RVelasquez RKeuchel LLambert R
NYMCobb RWebb RRodon LDeSclafani R@Castellanos R@Bumgarner L@Kelly R
NYY @Rodriguez L@Skubal L@Manning RCivale RBieber RMcKenzie R
OAKWatkins RWells LLyles RWells RHearn LPerez LGray R
PHI@Kuhl R@Freeland L@Marquez R Peralta RHouser RAshby L
PIT@Lauer L@Burnes R@Woodruff R@Thompson R@Smyly L@Hendricks R@Steele L
SDLodolo LSanmartin LGutierrez R Urias LHeaney LKershaw L
SEA Gray RDunning RHoward RBubic LHernandez RLynch L
SF@Megill R@Scherzer R@Bassitt R@Carrasco R@Corbin L@Gray. R@Adon R
STL @Luzardo L@Alcantara R@Lopez R@Greene R@Mahle R@Lodolo L
TB@Hendricks R@Steele L@Stroman R Wacha RHill LEovaldi R
TEX @Ray L@Gilbert R@Gonzales L@Oller R@Montas R@Irvin L
TOR @Eovaldi R@Pivetta R@Houck R@Verlander R@Urquidy R@Garcia R
WSHBumgarner LKelly RDavies RGallen RWood LCobb RWebb R

