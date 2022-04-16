Weekly Hitter Rankings: Offense in the Nation's Capital

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Nationals lead the way with seven home games this week. The Cubs and Athletics also play a full week sleeping in their own beds, but the Nats setup is a bit better.

In total, a dozen teams play seven games, with the other 18 scheduled for six. The Orioles, White Sox, Pirates and Giants have seven road affairs on the docket.

Keep in mind Monday features the annual 11:10 a.m. EDT Patriot's Day game at Fenway Park.

Please check back Sunday night for any changes based on the pitching schedule.

Week of April 18-25

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index