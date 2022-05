This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Sneaky waiver wire pickups you need heading into Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy baseball season. Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky reveal 4 "sneaky" players you can roster. Watch until the end for Jeff's BONUS "Sneaky Add," Prospect ALERT!

Click Image to watch three minute video on RotoWire's Youtube page (Chapter skips available)