Weekly Hitter Rankings: To the Nines

The Athletics will be putting their various uniform combinations to the test this week with nine games on the docket, courtesy of a Tuesday and Saturday doubleheader. The earlier twinbill is against the Tigers, giving the men from Motown eight games.

Eight clubs have seven games, with the White Sox and Pirates home all week, while the Phillies are away for the septet. The Braves, Red Sox and Blue Jays draw the short stick with only five games.

While matchups are subject to change, the Royals and Phillies are slated to face five southpaws. Meanwhile, the Reds have seven right-handers on the docket.

Weather continues to be an issue, but we'll make the appropriate adjustments and refresh these rankings Sunday night.

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index