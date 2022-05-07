Weekly Hitter Rankings: To the Nines

RotoWire Partners
The Athletics will be putting their various uniform combinations to the test this week with nine games on the docket, courtesy of a Tuesday and Saturday doubleheader. The earlier twinbill is against the Tigers, giving the men from Motown eight games.

Eight clubs have seven games, with the White Sox and Pirates home all week, while the Phillies are away for the septet. The Braves, Red Sox and Blue Jays draw the short stick with only five games.

While matchups are subject to change, the Royals and Phillies are slated to face five southpaws. Meanwhile, the Reds have seven right-handers on the docket.

Weather continues to be an issue, but we'll make the appropriate adjustments and refresh these rankings Sunday night.

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ62460959510010010095999999
2ATL523509990979810280959696
3BAL6240693938910010490959796
4BOS50505103971271049681979395
5CHC61506889395100100

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZHernandez RLuzardo LAlcantara R Smyly LStroman RHendricks R
ATL Whitlock RHill L Darvish RManaea LMusgrove R
BAL @Mikolas R@Hicks R@Matz L@Peralta R@Pineda R@Skubal L
BOS @Wright R@Anderson R @Gray R@Dunning R@Otto R
CHC@Clevinger R@Gore L@Martinez R @Davies R@Gallen R@Castellanos R
CHWPlesac RQuantrill RCivale RKing RCole RSeverino RMontgomery L
CINWoodruff RPeralta RHouser R@Brubaker R@Keller R@Thompson R@Wilson R
CLE@Kopech R@Giolito R@Velasquez R @Gray R@Paddack R@Ober R
COL@Wood L@Junis R@Cobb R Lynch LGreinke RKeller R
DETBlackburn R@Montas R/Oller RLogue LKaprielian RWells RZimmermann LBradish R
HOU @Ryan R@Archer R@Winder R@Gray. R@Fedde R@Corbin L
KC @Hearn L@Perez L@Moore L@Freeland L@Marquez R@Gomber L
LAAKluber RMcClanahan LFleming L @Jefferies R@Blackburn R/Martinez R@Montas R
LAD@Wilson R@Quintana L@Kranick RGibson REflin RSuarez LWheeler R
MIA@Castellanos R@Bumgarner L@Kelly R Lauer LBurnes RWoodruff R
MIL@Castillo R@Gutierrez R@Greene R @Lopez R@Rogers L@Hernandez R
MIN Javier RVerlander RUrquidy RBieber RMcKenzie RPlesac R
NYM @Corbin L@Sanchez R@Adon RGonzales LFlexen RRay L
NYYOtto RKikuchi LBerrios R@Cease R@Keuchel L@Kopech R@Giolito R
OAK@Pineda RFaedo R/Skubal L@Brieske R@Rodriguez LDiaz LLorenzen R/Sandoval LSyndergaard R
PHI@Sheffield L@Ray L@Gilbert R@Anderson L@Kershaw L@Buehler R@Urias L
PITUrias LGonsolin RWhite ROverton RMahle RCastillo RLodolo L
SDHendricks RSteele LThompson R @Chavez R@Fried L@Morton R
SEASuarez LWheeler RNola R @Scherzer R@Bassitt R@Carrasco R
SFGomber LSenzatela RKuhl R @Hudson R@Wainwright R@Mikolas R
STL Bradish RWatkins RLyles RWebb RRodon LWood L
TB@Syndergaard R@Detmers L@Ohtani R Gausman RRyu LManoah R
TEX@Montgomery LKeller RSinger RHernandez REovaldi RPivetta RWacha R
TOR @Taillon R@Cortes Jr. L @Rasmussen R@Yarbrough L@Kluber R
WSH Carrasco RMegill RWalker RGarcia RValdez LOdorizzi R

