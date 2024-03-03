College Baseball Best Bets for Sunday, March 3

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Picks Today: Sunday, March 3

Well, we were on our way to that W on the two team parlay, but DBU just had to BLOW a 6-1 lead to Indiana. Whatever, Sunday is a day for a little bounce back action. It's a one shot deal again.

Georgia Bulldogs (-105) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-125)

This has been a bad luck series. UGA was smashing G Tech on Friday before rain seized what would have been a win on the card a mere three outs away from scoring it as an official game. Had this game on my card on Saturday with Yellow Jackets winning, but they came up just short in a tight contest. Sunday is the day we have fortune fall our way.

It's the skeleton crew in terms of pitching for this matchup, so expect to see a lot of scoring. With no official totals out yet, I would probably think the total is about 14.5, something that could see the over in play. UGA will be throwing sophomore Leighton Finley who has allowed four earned runs in seven innings thus far. Finley had a rough 2023, allowing 19 runs in just 27.1 innings. It's definitely a spot where the loaded G Tech lineup can do some damage. All-world freshman, Drew Burress, is on another planet right now with the start he's had to his collegiate career. At some point you would think Burress cools off, but his .432 average, nine HR, and 20 RBI's have made big time waves in the sport. With his production where it is, and the other sources that contribute, this is an offense that should be able to take advantage of a beatable UGA staff.

The bad news for Georgia Tech is they are throwing Mason Patel, proud owner of a 9.00 ERA this season. Obviously it's early, but the results have been bad for the Yellow Jackets Sunday guy. Seven innings, 13 hits, seven earned runs. Woof. In all fairness, Patel was solid at Georgia State the last couple seasons with his 3.47 ERA in 19 appearances. Of course, the goal will be to try and detain this Bulldogs lineup led by the All-American Charlie Condon. Like G Tech, UGA has a lot of heavy artillery on the offense.

This is almost a coin flip game, but after dropping Saturday's game and getting cracked on Friday, it seems like the day where Georgia Tech salvages the series. It's one I could see coming down to the wire, but the Jackets should prove victorious.

Pick: Georgia Tech ML -125