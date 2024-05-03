College Baseball Betting: Expert Pick for Friday, May 3

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Picks: Free College Baseball Bets for Friday, May 3

The month of May is underway. The final stretch of the regular season is a crucial for teams. It's the time where teams that have been cold can turn it on and get hot for the run and vice versa. We've seen a lot of squads in the past roar in May, which has propelled them for a deep run in June.

Vanderbilt Commodores (+100) @ Georgia Bulldogs (-130) | Total: N/A

This is a huge series for both teams currently ranked inside the Top 25. A couple of middle-of-the-road SEC squads, which conceivably could see both teams potentially host a regional this year. There's definitely a lot on the line in this matchup.

Georgia has been one of the biggest surprises in College Baseball in 2024. At 32-12, the Bulldogs have been carried by one of the best offenses in the sport. That of course all starts with number 24, Charlie Condon.

Condon is literally putting together a historic campaign highlighted by his nation-leading 30 homers and .456 average, and he ranks 10th in RBI with 63 in just 44 games. After a great first season last year, Condon's 2024 has catapulted him to the top of the prospect board, putting him in serious contention to be the top pick in this summer's draft, as well as the strong favorite for the Golden Spikes award, where I am heavily invested in him.

As a team, the Dawgs are third in the country in homers (113), seventh in on-base percentage (.435), and 13th in runs (401). It's a lineup that is fueled by the defensively-versatile Condon, but has a lot of other players that have been doing damage. Four other players are in double figures for taters. And it makes pitching to them a nightmare for opponents, especially at home, where they are 25-3 this year.

They project Leighton Finley to toe the rubber this evening, a guy who has been somewhat underwhelming this year with his 5.10 ERA. Finley's 3.84 SIERA has suggested he's been a little unlucky, despite the 12 home runs he's surrendered. He'll face a solid Commodore lineup that has a situational offense and steals a ton. The 78 swiped bags are good for 34th in the nation. Suppressing traffic on the base paths will be important for Finley in this matchup.

On the other side, it looks like Vandy will continue to trot out Bryce Cunningham for the Friday role. Cunningham is coming off a career-best performance, a complete game shutty against Mississippi State. It's been a solid year for the big righty junior, rocking a 3.98 ERA and 76 K/21 BB ratio in 61 innings of work.

Here's the catch though. While he's been strong at home, he's been obliterated on the road this season. Facing some tough lineups, like Georgia, he's allowed 17 earned runs in 13.1 innings combined to Texas A&M, LSU, and South Carolina. With the UGA offense on par with the Aggies, things won't get much easier. Cunningham's 11 homers allowed is definitely something to watch against the slugging Dawgs.

It's a short favorite price for Georgia at home, where they have done a lot of damage. With Vandy's 3-7 road record this season, it's a tough spot for them to try and get right after losing last week's series to Miss State. In their last three road opening series games, they've not only lost all three but were outscored 33-10 combined. This is a series I see Georgia taking, and it starts on Friday.

Pick: UGA ML -130