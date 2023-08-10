Jeff on VSiN: MLB Futures Update (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson joins the VSiN Primetime crew to discuss the latest in MLB Futures. What's wrong with Elly De La Cruz and the Reds? Who will win the NL Central? What to make of the bad news in Tampa Bay? Who will win the AL West? Can the youth in Baltimore keep winning? Those odds look appealing for San Diego. Jeff, Tim Murray and Shaun King discuss. Segment was filmed August 9th, 2023.

