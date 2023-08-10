MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Jeff on VSiN: MLB Futures Update (Video)

Jeff on VSiN: MLB Futures Update (Video)

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
August 10, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson joins the VSiN Primetime crew to discuss the latest in MLB Futures. What's wrong with Elly De La Cruz and the Reds? Who will win the NL Central? What to make of the bad news in Tampa Bay? Who will win the AL West? Can the youth in Baltimore keep winning? Those odds look appealing for San Diego. Jeff, Tim Murray and Shaun King discuss. Segment was filmed August 9th, 2023.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
MLB Barometer: New Roles and New Levels
MLB Barometer: New Roles and New Levels
The Z Files: Predicting Pilfers
The Z Files: Predicting Pilfers
MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Wednesday, August 9
MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Wednesday, August 9
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 9
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 9
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy
MLB Picks Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Rockies vs. Brewers, Aug. 9
MLB Picks Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Rockies vs. Brewers, Aug. 9