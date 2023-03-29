MLB Betting
Jeff on VSiN: MLB Win Totals (Video)

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
March 29, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson joins the crew on VSiN to talk MLB Win Totals for the upcoming 2023 season. Hear Jeff's thoughts on the Dodgers' (95.5 wins) rough spring, Arizona's (75.5) outlook and the up-and-coming Orioles (77.5).   And how will the new divisional schedules affect totals? What is going on with the Brewers (85.5)?  Finally, how do you "fade the public"?

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
