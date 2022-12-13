This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

The New York Mets have been one of the better teams in Major League Baseball in recent years, but they haven't been able to get over the hump and claim a World Series title. In fact, while the last time the Mets advanced to a World Series was in 2015, they have not won one since 1986.

That could change in 2023. While the Mets lost oft-injured ace Jacob deGrom to the Rangers in free agency this offseason, they did fill in the gap with Jason Verlander. While he is 39, Verlander won the AL Cy Young last season. He is also now reunited with former teammate Tigers Max Scherzer. The duo appeared in the 2012 World Series together but lost.

With the addition of a top-tier pitcher, how are the sportsbooks valuing the Mets World Series odds?

Mets World Series Odds Movement After Justin Verlander Signing

At BetMGM New York, Mets World Series odds opened at +1100. However, their odds had since jumped to +900. This is because Jason Verlander was not the only splash acquisition by Steve Cohen's Mets.

In addition to Verlander, the Mets also re-signed Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz while also bringing in Kodai Senga, David Robertson, and Jose Quintana. This club is locked and loaded for a run.

While the Mets were bounced in the first round of the MLB playoffs last season, they will likely have to secure a bye to help them advance. The Mets may not be done bringing in new talent, but from what we already know, this will be a dangerous National League team in 2023.

Where Can You Bet On Mets World Series Odds After Jason Verlander Signing Today

You can bet on Mets World Series odds after the Jason Verlander signing today at all of the best sportsbooks in New York. At these sportsbooks, you will find generous New York betting promos that you can use today to bet on Mets World Series odds.

Since the best Mets World Series odds are set at +1000 at BetMGM New York, you can get a $1,000 risk-free bet when you sign up today with the BetMGM NY Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

If you already have an account at BetMGM New York, you can get +850 odds at Caesars Sportsbook NY where you will also get a terrific welcome offer upon registration.

When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOBONUS, you will get your first bet on Caesars for up to $1,250.

Bet On Mets World Series Odds After Justin Verlander Signing

When you bet on Mets World Series odds by using any of the best New York betting promos, you can get a generous new user welcome offer along the way.

While it is early in the offseason, now is the best time to bet on Mets World Series odds. Anything can happen between now and the start of the regular season and beyond. Since Mets' owner Steve Cohen seemingly has an unlimited bankroll, you can expect him to make more splash additions to the team between now and the start of the 2023 MLB season.

Mets World Series odds will likely continue to fluctuate, especially if the team brings on more high-caliber players to help their push for a 2023 World Series crown.