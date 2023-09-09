MLB Betting
MLB Best Bets: Expert Picks for Saturday, September 9, 2023

Written by 
John Ryan
September 9, 2023

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free Expert Picks for Saturday, Sept. 9

The Major League Baseball regular season is down to the final 20 to 23 games for the 30 teams involved. The Baltimore Orioles currently have the best record in the American League with 88 wins and 51 losses and have outscored their opponents by 112 runs on the season. They are 7-3 over their last 10 games and on a current five-game-winning streak, which has increased their American League East division lead to four games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the American League wild-card race, the Tampa Bay Rays or near certainty to make the playoffs enjoying a 7.5 game lead over the Seattle Mariners, who have a minuscule one-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays and a 1.5 game lead over the Texas Rangers. Three of those four teams will earn the three available wild-card spots.

In the National League, the Atlanta Braves have the best record in the league and in all of baseball with 92 wins and have won seven of their last 10 games. Next in line are the Los Angeles Dodgers with 86 wins, who lead the National League West by a comfortable 13 games over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the National League Central, the Cincinnati Reds have been slowly fading out of playoff contention and are currently three games over .500, winning five of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the surging Chicago Cubs are now 10 games over .500 and only three games behind divisional leader Milwaukee Brewers, who have 78 wins.

In the NL wild-card race, the Philadelphia Phillies have the top spot with 77 wins and a four-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who currently hold the third wild-card berth. Sandwiched in between are the Chicago Cubs, who sit in the second wild-card slot. However, there are three teams chasing down the Arizona Diamondbacks for that third spot, including the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins. So there will be an abundance of excitement and drama for fans of these playoff contenders down the home stretch.

The Cubs Are a Real Contender

The Chicago Cubs will be hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in an extremely important game and series for each team, given the tight playoff picture discussed above. Let's get right to the analytics and betting systems that support a best-bet opportunity on the Cubs using the moneyline. 

Betting on the moneyline on home teams when (a) their last game featured a total of three or fewer runs, (b) their opponent scored two or fewer runs in their previous game and (c) the game has a posted total of seven or fewer runs has earned a solid 66-50 record (57 percent), averaging a -108 wager and earning an 11 percent ROI in games played over the past five seasons. If our home team is a favorite of -150 or more, the record improves to 25-12 for 68 percent winning bets and a 15 percent ROI over the past five seasons. 

The Diamondbacks are coming off a 1-0 win Friday night in Chicago, setting the stage for the system mentioned above to be in effect. The total for this game is currently priced at seven runs. This best-bet opportunity on the Chicago Cubs to bounce back with a win today is not disqualified if the total rises to 7.5 runs. I'm expecting the Chicago Cubs to bounce back with a solid offensive performance and betting them using the moneyline on Saturday.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Cubs

  • Cubs Moneyline (PointsBet -140)

John Ryan
John Ryan has been handicapping professional sports for over 28 years. He has either won or placed in the Top-10 in dozens of contests. John's success begins with the philosophy that profits are earned and measured over the long-term and not just one lucky weekend. He has hosted or been a guest on more than 5,000 shows and when hosting he always ends them with "Bet with your heads and not over it and may all the wins be yours." Every client is informed that there are no guarantees for profit or that any past performances can be counted on for future profitable results. He provides full disclosure that gambling can be dangerous, but can be a lot of fun if done in a very disciplined manner. For more than 30 years John has develoepd adn deployed many advanced analytical, machine learning, and neural network quantitative applications. Jumuman subjectivity from these applications is minimized and proftit potential optimized. The foundation systems are based on combinatorial algorithms and an adaptive-structure Neural Network. In summary, his systems calculate and analyze several million pieces of game data and then optimizes the data to produce the best possible forecasts. The systems also optimize team streaks and momentum metrics much like their technical use in the analysis of a stocks, futures, or even bitcoin. As seen in the financial markets for decades and personally learned from a vast investment banking career on Wall Street, John applies a contrarian weighting to the betting markets consensus. For example, if a given trend in any sport is posting a 15-2 ATS, then the model may project that the trend has topped and is more likely to reverse. JRS is a cutting-edge technology company whose sports information is unique, and informative, and has produced strong predictive anmd consistent results. The key is committing to a full season or a 6 to 12-month horizon. If you make that decision to do that and invest in yourself, you will not be disappointed. After all, he has been around for 28 years with a proven track record of success and treating clients with the respect and full transparency. To be one of the best in anything it takes hard work week after week and John provides this with no hype and just facts that you trust.
