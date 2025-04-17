MLB Same Game Parlay Today: Tigers vs Royals

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Props: MLB SGP for Thursday, April 17

Quick question for everyone......who is colder: Me, or the Atlanta Braves? It is a legit toss-up right now. My methods are backed by long-term success, so I'm not overly concerned, but I do feel I owe my readers the benefit of that fair warning.

I trust that water will find its level and things will even out, but you may want to go lightly until I show signs of heating up. Today, there is one particular game in which I feel there is a lot of value and opportunity, so let's get out and get a few seeing-eye singles today.

MLB Best Bets Single Game Focus:

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

Royals ML (+125 @ BetMGM)

I like the value on the Royals here for a few reasons. First, they have to be happy to get out of their own personal hell known as Yankee Stadium. KC was competitive in their three-game set in the Bronx, yet came away with a broom for their troubles. Second, Michael Lorenzen has had success against this Detroit lineup over his career. And third, KC catalyst Bobby Witt Jr. has terrorized Detroit starter Reese Olson. I still believe the Royals are a good team and will get a win to open this series against the Tigers tonight.

Royals Tigers UNDER 8 (-110 @ BetRivers)

As mentioned above, Lorenzen has had success against the Tigers, but if you take Witt out of the equation, Reese Olson has fared well against this KC lineup that is scuffling out of the gate. 10 of Kansas City's past 11 games have stayed under this total while four of the last five Detroit games have stayed under. I expect those trends to continue tonight.

Bobby Witt OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105 @ DraftKings)

As I said in the intro, we're looking for seeing-eye singles today and Witt is the smartest player prop bet on the board today. Not only has he destroyed Reese Olson in his career, Witt is on a nine-game hitting streak during which he has accumulated two or more total bases SIX times. I very, very rarely offer a player prop with a minus in front of the number, but in this case and in these times, the situation is warranted.

