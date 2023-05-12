MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Friday, May 12

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Friday, May 12

Season: 21-31 -17.73 units

Prior Article: 1-2 -1.49 units

When you have the under 8.5 runs in Rays/Yankees, and the Yankees score 2 runs in the 9th inning to end the game at 8-2 (10 runs), it just is not your day. The Rays scored 8 runs on just 11 hits which is another anomaly and frustrating part of the betting season.

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

The Rangers took the first game in the series 4-0 and I will continue to bet against the A's who are the worst team in baseball at 8-31 (.205) as long as the price makes sense.

Ken Waldichuk has a 7.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP in 36 innings (7 starts) and allowed 12 homeruns. He got knocked around by the lowly Royals in his last start for 4 earned runs, 6 strikeouts, and 6 walks. The Rangers lead MLB in runs scored at 6.24 runs per game which makes for a bad matchup for Waldichuk.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Athletics

Rangers -1.5 runs for 2.16 units (FanDuel -108)

Rangers OVER 4.5 runs for 1.35 units (DraftKings -135)

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole has owned the Rays in recent history but they knocked him around in his last start in Tampa on May 5th (5 earned runs, 5 innings). I am banking on a bounce-back performance espcially with a bullpen game for the Rays.

The under was primed to hit yesterday, but the Rays scored 8 runs on 11 hits and the Yankees got 2 in the bottom of the 9th to send the game OVER the total. I will go back to the well again with the UNDER at 8.5 again expecting Cole to limit the Rays.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Yankees

Rays/Yankees UNDER 8.5 runs for 1.08 units (FanDuel -108)

Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays

Spencer Strider is tied with Zac Gallen for the NL Cy Young futures at +230 and has been dominant this year with 67 strikeouts in 40 innings. He has posted at least eight strikeouts in every start. The Jays are 21-16, but 3-7 in their last 10, while the Braves are 7-3. The Braves are 13-2 in their last 15 on the road. The best team in baseball continues the hot streak Friday night in Toronto.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Blue Jays

Braves -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +108)

Strider OVER 8.5 strikeouts for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap