MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Saturday, June 17

Last article: 0-4 (-4.00 RW Bucks)

2023 regular-season record: 7-11 (-4.24 RW Bucks)

A series of unexpected outcomes, including the surprising Athletics getting the better of the Rays and Tyler Glasnow early, sunk my Wednesday predictions. However, I'll look to bounce back today with a focus on the last two games of the slate, where I see a pair of vulnerable left-handers as ripe to exploit.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Giants' Alex Wood (back) is expected to come off the injured list to start Saturday's game, and he was quite hittable and imprecise with his control in two of the three starts he made prior to his injury. The veteran southpaw allowed a total of 10 runs on 14 hits over 8.2 innings to the Marlins and Pirates in that pair of turns, and he now faces a Dodgers team that's been the most dangerous in the majors against lefties in the last month with a .289 average, .955 OPS, .398 wOBA and 18.0 wRAA. Additionally, Wood's former squad has given him plenty of trouble in the past, with current Dodgers bats holding a collective .343 average and .967 OPS against him in 115 career encounters.

Mookie Betts has been one of those Los Angeles hitters that's thrived the most against Wood, producing a .450 average and 1.050 OPS against him in 24 career plate appearances. That sample includes five extra-base hits (a double, a triple and three home runs) and only three strikeouts. Betts also boasts a tiny 8.8 percent strikeout rate along with a .379 average, 1.298 OPS and .534 wOBA against left-handers at home, with seven of his 11 hits in the sample going for extra bases.

With the Dodgers projected for 4.7 runs and Betts' track record, I like the two wagers listed below.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Dodgers

Dodgers Over 4.5 total runs (-109 on BetRivers Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Mookie Betts Over 1.5 Total Bases (+115 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Guardians have been a feisty team at the plate all season, sporting some of MLB's lowest strikeout rates in multiple splits. Cleveland has also been particularly effective against left-handers of late, generating a .287 average, .776 OPS, .340 wOBA and impressively modest 15.5 percent strikeout rate against southpaws in the last month. That's potentially bad news for Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry, who comes into Saturday's start having given up 10 runs on 14 hits (including three homers) and four walks in his last two starts.

Shane Bieber's presence on the mound for Cleveland also ups the chances of the Guardians hitting the first best listed below, especially with Bieber having pitched to an 0.71 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB against the potent lineups of the Red Sox and Astros his last two times out. Then, Henry has recorded under 16.5 outs in five of his nine starts, including three of his last five.

MLB Best Bets for Guardians at Diamondbacks

Guardians moneyline - 1st 5 innings (-120 on BetRivers Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Tommy Henry Under 16.5 Outs Recorded (-110 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

