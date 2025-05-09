Which 10 MLB Teams Outperform During Hot Games?

As the season heats up, so does the weather outside. RotoWire.com dug into data in Baseball-Reference.com to find the win-loss percentage during games where the temperature was between 80-120 degrees, compared to the team's average win-loss percentage between the 2020-2025 seasons (through April 2025). We then ranked the teams based on how much they outperformed their typical record on days where the temperature was high. This only applies to games that were played outdoors, not inclusive of data for games that were played in a dome.

What MLB Teams Outperform In The Heat?

Rank Team Avg. Heat W-L % Difference 1 Cincinnati Reds +.229 2 Houston Astros +.193 3 Atlanta Braves +.171 T4 Kansas City Royals +.106 T4 St. Louis Cardinals +.106 6 Baltimore Orioles +.073 T7 Washington Nationals +.065 T7 Philadelphia Phillies +.065 9 Colorado Rockies +.064 10 Detroit Tigers +.057

While the Cincinnati Reds have been anything but dominant over the last half-decade, with the 20th best winning percentage in the 30-team MLB between 2020 and 2025 (at .474), their performance in the heat has been the stuff of legend during that period.

That's because the NL Central club has posted an average heat win percentage that is .229 greater than their overall figure since 2020, speaking to the resilience and on-field mettle that Cincy has shown under managers David Bell and Terry Francona.

Sadly, for the Reds, the club has only made the postseason once in that five-year stretch, that being the team's NL Wild Card sweep during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, with Cincinnati posting a high of 83 wins in 2021 when they still placed third in the five-team division.

When it came to the MLB's weather warriors, the Reds finished atop the Majors, though, with the team's +.229 winning percentage in the heat beating out other leaders like the Houston Astros (+.193), Atlanta Braves (+.171), Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals (+.106).

For now, Francona and company are out to snap Cincy's four-year postseason drought, which stands as the fifth longest streak in the Majors (alongside the Chicago Cubs), ranking behind the Los Angeles Angels (10 seasons), Pittsburgh Pirates (nine seasons), Colorado Rockies (six seasons) and Washington Nationals (five seasons).

Looking forward, the team at DraftKings Sportsbook isn't flying high on Cincy to snap that skid in 2025, giving the Reds +550 odds of making the postseason this fall, which stands as the fifth longest odds in the 15-team Senior Circuit this baseball season, ahead of the Rockies (+4000), Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals (+2200 each).

