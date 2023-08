Paul on DraftKings: Advice for Monday's DFS & Betting Slate (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Paul Bruno joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss his DFS advice for Monday's slate of games. Paul is expecting good things from Christian Yelich. Watch for all his lineup advice. They end with some betting tips for the night.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Paul Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: paulyb22.