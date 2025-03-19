Ranking the Most Home Run-Friendly MLB Ballparks (2020-2024)

The opening series of the 2025 MLB season is in the books, but the league will return stateside in one week to beloved ballparks across the county. One unique factor relative to other North American leagues is that the dimensions and atmospheric conditions of every ballpark have a direct impact on the outcome of games. In turn, there are significant fantasy and betting implications.

With that in mind, we put together a list of the most home runs in each ballpark in regular season games by both the home and away teams since 2020. We'll cover some of the most interesting takeaways with potential practical implications.

Rank Team Stadium Home Runs (2020-2024) 1 CIN Great American Ball Park 1031 2 NYY Yankee Stadium 991 3 LAD Dodger Stadium 987 4 LAA Angel Stadium 924 5 ATL Truist Park 899 6 TEX Globe Life Field 898 7 PHI Citizens Bank Park 896 8 COL Coors Field 894 9 TOR Rogers Centre 887 10 MIN Target Field 885 11 BAL Camden Yards 882 12 MIL American Family Field 869 13 HOU Minute Maid Park 850 14 CWS Guaranteed Rate Field 839 15 WSH Nationals Park 838 16 BOS Fenway Park 835 17 SD Petco Park 827 18 CHC Wrigley Field 820 19 NYM Citi Field 813 20 SEA T-Mobile Park 808 21 TB Tropicana Field 769 22 CLE Progressive Field 736 23 AZ Chase Field 731 24 STL Busch Stadium 720 25 MIA loanDepot Park 719 26 OAK Oakland Coliseum 701 27 KC Kauffman Stadium 700 28 SF Oracle Park 680 29 PIT PNC Park 678 30 DET Comerica Park 675

The Outliers

Great American Ballpark should immediately stand out. It outpaces all other home parks by 40 total home runs and is the only park to be three standard deviations above the mean (league-wide mean/average is 826.07 home runs over the last five seasons). Three additional parks were two standard deviations above the mean: Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium.

Part of that can be attributed to the strength of those respective lineups. In the five-season span, both the Yankees and Dodgers ranked inside the top five in the league in wRC+ .

Both the Angels and Reds ranked in the bottom-third of the league in wRC+, suggesting those parks can help even subpar and power deficient offenses go yard.

Not all outliers are positive. Only Comerica Park was two standard deviations below the mean in total home runs across the last five seasons. That might be helped by the Tigers poor offense, as they have only a 90 wRC+ in the same span (27th in the league). Seven additional parks were one standard deviation below the mean: Chase Field, Busch Stadium, Loan Depot Park, Oakland Coliseum, Kauffman Stadium, Oracle Park and PNC Park.

The rest of the data largely follows the trend that Comerica Park begins. Of the teams who call the above parks home, Miami, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Oakland all rank 23rd or worse in wRC+ for the date range of our sample. None of the above listed teams are above 14th.

While the data suggests that the best home run parks can prop up bad offenses, there is at least a surface level suggestion that poor home offenses have influenced the data for some of the parks where the fewest home runs have been hit.

The Surprises

Another way to utilize this data is to leverage it against public perception, whether it be in fantasy leagues or prop bets. Coors Field and Fenway Park are rightfully considered a few of the most beneficial parks for scoring runs. Coors Field is well above average in total home runs in the date range, but perhaps not as high as expected. Meanwhile, Fenway has been almost exactly average as measured by total home runs.

T-Mobile Park and Citi Field have the reputation of suppressing offense. Overall, that perception is accurate, but that doesn't mean home runs aren't flying out of the respective parks. T-Mobile Park ranks 20th in the league in home runs in our date range, but is only 12 home runs below the mean. Meanwhile, Citi Field is only seven home runs below the mean.

The data suggests that it's a mistake to conflate a park's overall run environment and a park's effect on home runs.

Methodology

We gathered home run data from the 2020-2024 MLB seasons using Statcast data via Pybaseball, ensuring a comprehensive dataset covering every regular-season home run. To determine which stadiums are the most home run-friendly, we ranked all 30 MLB ballparks by total home runs hit, including both home and visiting teams. To maintain accuracy, we excluded postseason home runs and removed duplicate entries, ensuring that only valid, unique home runs were counted.

*wRC+ measures each batted ball outcome while controlling for a variety of factors, including park effects.

