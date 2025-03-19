Ranking the Most Home Run-Friendly MLB Ballparks (2020-2024)

The opening series of the 2025 MLB season is in the books, but the league will return stateside in one week to beloved ballparks across the county. One unique factor relative to other North American leagues is that the dimensions and atmospheric conditions of every ballpark have a direct impact on the outcome of games. In turn, there are significant fantasy and betting implications.
With that in mind, we put together a list of the most home runs in each ballpark in regular season games by both the home and away teams since 2020. We'll cover some of the most interesting takeaways with potential practical implications.
Rank
Team
Stadium
Home Runs (2020-2024)
1
CIN
Great American Ball Park
1031
2
NYY
Yankee Stadium
991
3
LAD
Dodger Stadium
987
4
LAA
Angel Stadium
924
5
ATL
Truist Park
899
6
TEX
Globe Life Field
898
7
PHI
Citizens Bank Park
896
8
COL
Coors Field
894
9
TOR
Rogers Centre
887
10
MIN
Target Field
885
11
BAL
Camden Yards
882
12
MIL
American Family Field
869
13
HOU
Minute Maid Park
850
14
CWS
Guaranteed Rate Field
839
15
WSH
Nationals Park
838
16
BOS
Fenway Park
835
17
SD
Petco Park
827
18
CHC
Wrigley Field
820
19
NYM
Citi Field
813
20
SEA
T-Mobile Park
808
21
TB
Tropicana Field
769
22
CLE
Progressive Field
736
23
AZ
Chase Field
731
24
STL
Busch Stadium
720
25
MIA
loanDepot Park
719
26
OAK
Oakland Coliseum
701
27
KC
Kauffman Stadium
700
28
SF
Oracle Park
680
29
PIT
PNC Park
678
30
DET
Comerica Park
675
The Outliers
Great American Ballpark should immediately stand out. It outpaces all other home parks by 40 total home runs and is the only park to be three standard deviations above the mean (league-wide mean/average is 826.07 home runs over the last five seasons). Three additional parks were two standard deviations above the mean: Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium.
Part of that can be attributed to the strength of those respective lineups. In the five-season span, both the Yankees and Dodgers ranked inside the top five in the league in wRC+ .
Both the Angels and Reds ranked in the bottom-third of the league in wRC+, suggesting those parks can help even subpar and power deficient offenses go yard.
Not all outliers are positive. Only Comerica Park was two standard deviations below the mean in total home runs across the last five seasons. That might be helped by the Tigers poor offense, as they have only a 90 wRC+ in the same span (27th in the league). Seven additional parks were one standard deviation below the mean: Chase Field, Busch Stadium, Loan Depot Park, Oakland Coliseum, Kauffman Stadium, Oracle Park and PNC Park.
The rest of the data largely follows the trend that Comerica Park begins. Of the teams who call the above parks home, Miami, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Oakland all rank 23rd or worse in wRC+ for the date range of our sample. None of the above listed teams are above 14th.
While the data suggests that the best home run parks can prop up bad offenses, there is at least a surface level suggestion that poor home offenses have influenced the data for some of the parks where the fewest home runs have been hit.
The Surprises
Another way to utilize this data is to leverage it against public perception, whether it be in fantasy leagues or prop bets. Coors Field and Fenway Park are rightfully considered a few of the most beneficial parks for scoring runs. Coors Field is well above average in total home runs in the date range, but perhaps not as high as expected. Meanwhile, Fenway has been almost exactly average as measured by total home runs.
T-Mobile Park and Citi Field have the reputation of suppressing offense. Overall, that perception is accurate, but that doesn't mean home runs aren't flying out of the respective parks. T-Mobile Park ranks 20th in the league in home runs in our date range, but is only 12 home runs below the mean. Meanwhile, Citi Field is only seven home runs below the mean.
The data suggests that it's a mistake to conflate a park's overall run environment and a park's effect on home runs.
Methodology
We gathered home run data from the 2020-2024 MLB seasons using Statcast data via Pybaseball, ensuring a comprehensive dataset covering every regular-season home run. To determine which stadiums are the most home run-friendly, we ranked all 30 MLB ballparks by total home runs hit, including both home and visiting teams. To maintain accuracy, we excluded postseason home runs and removed duplicate entries, ensuring that only valid, unique home runs were counted.
*wRC+ measures each batted ball outcome while controlling for a variety of factors, including park effects.