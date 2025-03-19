MLB Betting
Ranking the Most Home Run-Friendly MLB Ballparks (2020-2024)

Written by 
Dan Marcus 
Published on March 19, 2025
Baseball

The opening series of the 2025 MLB season is in the books, but the league will return stateside in one week to beloved ballparks across the county. One unique factor relative to other North American leagues is that the dimensions and atmospheric conditions of every ballpark have a direct impact on the outcome of games. In turn, there are significant fantasy and betting implications. 

With that in mind, we put together a list of the most home runs in each ballpark in regular season games by both the home and away teams since 2020. We'll cover some of the most interesting takeaways with potential practical implications. 

Rank

Team

Stadium

Home Runs (2020-2024)

1

CIN

Great American Ball Park

1031

2

NYY

Yankee Stadium

991

3

LAD

Dodger Stadium

987

4

LAA

Angel Stadium

924

5

ATL

Truist Park

899

6

TEX

Globe Life Field

898

7

PHI

Citizens Bank Park

896

8

COL

Coors Field

894

9

TOR

Rogers Centre

887

10

MIN

Target Field

885

11

BAL

Camden Yards

882

12

MIL

American Family Field

869

13

HOU

Minute Maid Park

850

14

CWS

Guaranteed Rate Field

839

15

WSH

Nationals Park

838

16

BOS

Fenway Park

835

17

SD

Petco Park

827

18

CHC

Wrigley Field

820

19

NYM

Citi Field

813

20

SEA

T-Mobile Park

808

21

TB

Tropicana Field

769

22

CLE

Progressive Field

736

23

AZ

Chase Field

731

24

STL

Busch Stadium

720

25

MIA

loanDepot Park

719

26

OAK

Oakland Coliseum

701

27

KC

Kauffman Stadium

700

28

SF

Oracle Park

680

29

PIT

PNC Park

678

30

DET

Comerica Park

675

The Outliers 

Great American Ballpark should immediately stand out. It outpaces all other home parks by 40 total home runs and is the only park to be three standard deviations above the mean (league-wide mean/average is 826.07 home runs over the last five seasons). Three additional parks were two standard deviations above the mean: Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium. 

Part of that can be attributed to the strength of those respective lineups. In the five-season span, both the Yankees and Dodgers ranked inside the top five in the league in wRC+ .

Both the Angels and Reds ranked in the bottom-third of the league in wRC+, suggesting those parks can help even subpar and power deficient offenses go yard.   

Not all outliers are positive. Only Comerica Park was two standard deviations below the mean in total home runs across the last five seasons. That might be helped by the Tigers poor offense, as they have only a 90 wRC+ in the same span (27th in the league). Seven additional parks were one standard deviation below the mean: Chase Field, Busch Stadium, Loan Depot Park, Oakland Coliseum, Kauffman Stadium, Oracle Park and PNC Park. 

The rest of the data largely follows the trend that Comerica Park begins. Of the teams who call the above parks home, Miami, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Oakland all rank 23rd or worse in wRC+ for the date range of our sample. None of the above listed teams are above 14th. 

While the data suggests that the best home run parks can prop up bad offenses, there is at least a surface level suggestion that poor home offenses have influenced the data for some of the parks where the fewest home runs have been hit.  

The Surprises 

Another way to utilize this data is to leverage it against public perception, whether it be in fantasy leagues or prop bets. Coors Field and Fenway Park are rightfully considered a few of the most beneficial parks for scoring runs. Coors Field is well above average in total home runs in the date range, but perhaps not as high as expected. Meanwhile, Fenway has been almost exactly average as measured by total home runs. 

T-Mobile Park and Citi Field have the reputation of suppressing offense. Overall, that perception is accurate, but that doesn't mean home runs aren't flying out of the respective parks. T-Mobile Park ranks 20th in the league in home runs in our date range, but is only 12 home runs below the mean. Meanwhile, Citi Field is only seven home runs below the mean.   

The data suggests that it's a mistake to conflate a park's overall run environment and a park's effect on home runs.  

Methodology

We gathered home run data from the 2020-2024 MLB seasons using Statcast data via Pybaseball, ensuring a comprehensive dataset covering every regular-season home run. To determine which stadiums are the most home run-friendly, we ranked all 30 MLB ballparks by total home runs hit, including both home and visiting teams. To maintain accuracy, we excluded postseason home runs and removed duplicate entries, ensuring that only valid, unique home runs were counted.

*wRC+ measures each batted ball outcome while controlling for a variety of factors, including park effects
 

