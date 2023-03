This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds you need to roster heading into Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy baseball season. Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky reveal three "sneaky" players you can roster.

Watch until the end for a "bonus sneaky add."

00:14 - Clarke Schmidt, P, NYY

01:10 - Will Benson, Reds

01:54 - James Outman, LAD

02:45 - Bonus Sneaky Add