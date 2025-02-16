College Baseball Day 3 Bets: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 16

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Picks for Sunday, February 16

Okay, Oklahoma State. It was a big-time bounce-back win for the Cowboys against Louisville. The Shriners Children's Classic Showdown is one of my favorite tournaments. It is off the hook. Since I love it so much, I figured let's go back to the well on the final day of the showdown. After a 5-1 and +3.85 unit day yesterday, I'm ready to close out the first weekend strong.

Shriners Children's College Showdown

Oklahoma State Cowboys (-120) vs. Texas Longhorns (-110) | Total: 13.5

Deciding what play to write up was a bit challenging. Sitting here in my bathrobe eating leftover Buffalo Chicken pizza like a complete slob, I could come to no other conclusion than to go back to the well on the two teams I played on yesterday's card — in an unreal former Big 12 matchup I have been waiting for all weekend. Also, Sunday slates are tough because there's a lot of early start times. These two squads have faced off in this building a lot over the years in the Big 12 conference tournament. It's going to be one hell of a game between a couple of teams coming off cracking their opposition on Saturday.

The Cowboys lived up to my prediction yesterday and put on an offensive explosion, scoring a dozen runs. Though they sleptwalk for the first three innings. The Cowboys got two solid starts this weekend from Gabe Davis (Friday) and Hawaii transfer Harrison Bodendorf (Saturday) thus far, so now they will turn to another transfer for their weekend finale. Sophomore GCU transfer Hunter Watkins is slated to get the ball today against a dangerous Texas offense. In 18 appearances, Watkins only made four starts for the Antelopes last year, but had a strong 3.83 ERA and 47/13 K/BB ratio across 47 innings. Additionally, the Cowboys should have some of their top bullpen arms available this evening.

Watkins will see a Texas lineup that mercy-ruled Ole Miss last night. That run rule may have cost me my perfect slate as I had the over on 11.5 runs. Among the Longhorns' offensive eruption was one of my premier Golden Spikes candidates, Max Belyeu, who nearly scraped the roof of Globe Life Field on what was a mammoth first Jimmy Jack of the year en route to a 2-for-4 day with two runs and three RBI. The Texas offense tallied 11 hits last night to go along with their 10 runs. The point is Watkins has a tough one today.

His key, like almost every single pitcher in Division I (DI) baseball, is to not issue free passes. The Texas bats were dead last night until their seven-run, fourth-inning avalanche woke them up. This offense is too good to give freebies to. If Watkins can keep his pitches down and walks to a minimum, he should give his team a good chance for a win.

One thing I am so impressed by with Texas has been the starts from perhaps their dominant new 1-2 weekend lefty punch. Indiana State transfer Jared Spencer was sensational on Friday against Louisville (5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 Ks), while Luke Harrison was even better against Ole Miss on Saturday (6.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 Ks). Texas will be rolling with the rare all-lefty weekend rotation this week with JUCO transfer Kade Bing starting today.

Bing was strong at McClennan Community College last season. Across 11 starts (16 appearances), he tallied a 9-2 record with a 3.33 ERA and 75 strikeouts to 12 walks in 70.1 innings. There's a lot of hype around Bing, which is why Jim Schlossnagle recruited him. The newcomer will have to deal with a loaded Cowboy lineup headlined by one of my other Golden Spikes horses in Nolan Schubart, who had a monster Saturday afternoon (3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB).

The Cowboys' offense is a little deeper. The bottom of the order can do more damage and keep the line moving, whereas Texas has to rely on its first five or six hitters to get it done. I like Oklahoma State's offense to work some counts and fluster Bing in his debut – after they get shut down the first time through the order.

This one is tough to call. A true coin flip. Ultimately, I like Oklahoma State to edge out of a tight contest. Texas may have been playing an Ole Miss team that just quit and it was one big inning that turned last night's game around. Let's go back to the well with the Cowboys one more time.

Give me Oklahoma State.

College Baseball Best Bet Today

Pick: Oklahoma ML (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

