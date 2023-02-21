SXM Highlights: Corbin Burnes Arbitration Fallout

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

On Monday's SiriusXM show Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson discussed the aftermath of the Corbin Burnes arbitration battle with the Brewers.

While a better contract offer later on may smooth things over, the relationship is damaged, and history indicates the Brewers may not be eager to make a competitive offer.

What will Corbin Burnes future be with the Milwaukee Brewers?@wha1en & @Jeff_Erickson discuss on @RotoWire! Tune in for baseball talk every weekday from 12-2pmET! pic.twitter.com/TPdouEXNRu February 21, 2023

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen Noon-2pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.