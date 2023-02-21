Fantasy Baseball
SXM Highlights: Corbin Burnes Arbitration Fallout

Jeff Erickson 
Jeff Erickson 
Nick Whalen 
February 21, 2023

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

On Monday's SiriusXM show Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson discussed the aftermath of the Corbin Burnes arbitration battle with the Brewers. 

While a better contract offer later on may smooth things over, the relationship is damaged, and history indicates the Brewers may not be eager to make a competitive offer.

