Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Braves New World

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 5, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

As if Atlanta Braves batters needed a boost, they enjoy the rare eight-game week, though there is a good chance very few, if any, play both games in Saturday's doubleheader in Queen's against the New York Mets.

The other scheduling quirk is a rare Sunday off for the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, as their two-game set will be on Friday and Saturday. Both teams also have Monday off, joining the Arizona Diamondbacks with only five games.

Eleven squads play seven games with the Boston Red Sox, Mets, Phillies and Pirates home for the septet. The Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins are on the road for seven.

Things can change, but as of now, the Twins are slated to face five southpaws. While it's never a good time for Byron Buxton to be on the IL, he'll miss what could have been a very productive week. Perhaps this is why the Twins signed Jordan Luplow, who has a solid track record facing left-handed pitching.

Please come back Sunday night for the final version of these rankings.

Week of August 7-13

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
     
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ53250838181969876

1ARZ53250838181969876727373
2ATL817089688125103103139134133134
3BAL615331109590989283918890
4BOS7347097108107103102128117118118
5CHC6240610610510210110098939393
6CHW60660133117100979588959394
7CIN624331131059710110198959495
8CLE725431041001189797105112111112
9COL734071131191249898106112113113
10DET71643889899989599108108108
11HOU62433119989510310398969495
12KC6332494989010110292929393
13LAA6243312011092939891919292
14LAD7344310411084106105124116116116
15MIA63333112109909910392939494
16MIL61533122111104107108102999899
17MIN7520793999696100103107109108
18NYM7167096929110099106112111112
19NYY6150611410411610210198959495
20OAK62433100999810210191939393
21PHI73470108111112104102125119118119
22PIT7347096831099699100111111111
23SD606158991861029695918990
24SF624331019280989887919091
25SEA5055094105761009769737373
26STL51405938887989877727272
27TB6156097941099910183939393
28TEX63306808094102107104919392
29TOR7343411211114210099109116115116
30WSH72534110112107101102111114115115

Pitching Matchups

MONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
 Urias LMiller R Snell LHill LLugo R
@Bido R@Keller R@Priester R@Falter L@Quintana R@Megill R/Senga R@Carrasco R
 Valdez LJavier RBrown R@Castillo R@Kirby R@Miller R
Ragans LSinger RLyles RMarsh RManning RWentz LRodriguez L
@Senga R@Carrasco R@Peterson L @Berrios R@Bassitt R@Ryu L
Cole RSchmidt RSeverino R Burnes RWoodruff RPeralta R
Garrett LCueto RLuzardo L @Oviedo R@Bido R@Keller R
Ryu LKikuchi LGausman RManoah R@Glasnow R@Littell R@Eflin R
@Peralta R@Miley L@Houser R@Kershaw L@Lynn R@Gonsolin R@Urias L
Lopez RGray ROber RMaeda R@Pivetta R@Sale L@Bello R
 @Rodriguez R@Flaherty R@Kremer RDetmers LAnderson LCanning R
@Bello R@Crawford R@Paxton L@Murphy LWainwright RMatz L 
Cobb RWebb RManaea L @Verlander R@Urquidy R@Valdez L
@Lugo R@Pfaadt R@Kelly RBlach LGomber LLambert RFreeland L
@Williamson L@Weaver R@Ashcraft R Cortes LRodon LCole R
Lambert RFreeland LFlexen R @Kopech R@Cease R@Scholtens R
@Wentz L@Rodriguez L@Olson R@Skubal L@Sanchez L@Walker R@Suarez L
Smyly LTaillon RHendricks R Morton RStrider R/Smith-Shawver RChirinos R
@Cease R@Toussaint R@Clevinger R @Alcantara R@Garrett L@Cueto R
Dunning RScherzer RMontgomery L @Irvin R@Gray R@Gore L
Gray RGore LCorbin LWilliams RKeuchel LLopez RGray R
Strider RChirinos RFried LElder RAbbott LRichardson RWilliamson L
Gonsolin R@Gilbert R@Woo R @Nelson R@Gallen R@Pfaadt R
 Martinez RDarvish R Gibson RBradish RRodriguez R
@Sandoval L@Giolito R@Ohtani R Gray RHeaney LDunning R
 @Eflin R@Bradley R@Civale R@Greinke R@Ragans L 
 Mikolas RHudson RLiberatore LCurry RWilliams RBibee R
@Waldichuk L@Neal R@Sears L @Stripling R@Wood L@Cobb R
@Williams R@Bibee R@Allen L@Syndergaard RSteele LSmyly LTaillon R
@Suarez L@Wheeler R@Lorenzen R@Nola RBlackburn RMedina RWaldichuk L

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
