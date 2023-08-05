Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Braves New World

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

As if Atlanta Braves batters needed a boost, they enjoy the rare eight-game week, though there is a good chance very few, if any, play both games in Saturday's doubleheader in Queen's against the New York Mets.

The other scheduling quirk is a rare Sunday off for the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, as their two-game set will be on Friday and Saturday. Both teams also have Monday off, joining the Arizona Diamondbacks with only five games.

Eleven squads play seven games with the Boston Red Sox, Mets, Phillies and Pirates home for the septet. The Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins are on the road for seven.

Things can change, but as of now, the Twins are slated to face five southpaws. While it's never a good time for Byron Buxton to be on the IL, he'll miss what could have been a very productive week. Perhaps this is why the Twins signed Jordan Luplow, who has a solid track record facing left-handed pitching.

Week of August 7-13

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index

