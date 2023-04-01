Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Blue Jays Flying High

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Blue Jays Flying High

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 1, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

This won't be the only week the Blue Jays are one of the top teams to target, but it may be the only time the largely right-handed lineup is slated to face four southpaws.

It's also a week for the Nationals to be productive as they end the week with a four-game series in Coors Field. That said, they have a tough three-game set in Tampa to kick off the period.

Joining Toronto and Washington with seven games are Kansas City and Atlanta. The other 26 clubs all have six contests.

Please remember these are preliminary rankings. They will be updated based on announced changes late Sunday night.

Week of April 3 - 9

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ624429094122959589969696
2ATL72543978611094100116100101101
3BAL624331091131079192111979898
4BOS62433869910710110110899100100
5CHC6153310211291103106104100102101
6CHW6

This won't be the only week the Blue Jays are one of the top teams to target, but it may be the only time the largely right-handed lineup is slated to face four southpaws.

It's also a week for the Nationals to be productive as they end the week with a four-game series in Coors Field. That said, they have a tough three-game set in Tampa to kick off the period.

Joining Toronto and Washington with seven games are Kansas City and Atlanta. The other 26 clubs all have six contests.

Please remember these are preliminary rankings. They will be updated based on announced changes late Sunday night.

Week of April 3 - 9

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ624429094122959589969696
2ATL72543978611094100116100101101
3BAL624331091131079192111979898
4BOS62433869910710110110899100100
5CHC6153310211291103106104100102101
6CHW633331099370104104991009899
7CIN624331191229010399103102100101
8CLE63333969491971061009710099
9COL62442119115113105101114105103104
10DET62433101110103979394979697
11HOU6243310310687979892969797
12KC72543737794102101111999999
13LAA62433106991109710294989999
14LAD6152410199921031079999100100
15MIA6063385861051059888989597
16MIL6336011010510099989410099100
17MIN615338886102969794959595
18NYM624331001011129710088979898
19NYY624331161159898999899100100
20OAK615338793791019485959394
21PHI6243312111610392103939710199
22PIT60633878614710710295102100101
23SD62424939097939491939494
24SF615339191901089989999698
25SEA6243399991171009989989898
26STL624331029394989692979596
27TB62433100105104107108103102103103
28TEX6243397104111102102105100101101
29TOR743079988129106104132106104105
30WSH7433411811793104105122106106106

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Weathers L@Darvish R May RKershaw LSyndergaard RGrove R
ATL@Woodford R@Matz L@Mikolas RSnell LMartinez RWacha RLugo R
BAL@Gray R@Heaney L@deGrom RSchmidt R Brito RCortes L
BOSContreras ROviedo RKeller R@Turnbull R @Wentz L@Boyd L
CHC@Overton R@Cessa R@Greene R Eovaldi RPerez LGray R
CHWManaea L Wood LWebb R@Hill L@Velasquez R@Contreras R
CINSmyly LWesneski RStroman R@Wheeler R @Falter L@Walker R
CLE@Kaprielian R@Sears L@Muller L Gilbert RGonzales LKirby R
COL@Grove R@Urias L Gray. RGore LWilliams RKuhl R
DET@Brown R@Valdez L@Javier RSale L Houck RPivetta R
HOUBoyd LManning RRodriguez L@Gray R @Ryan R@Mahle R
KCBerrios RKikuchi LManoah RGausman R@Cobb R@Stripling R@Manaea L
LAA@Kirby R@Castillo R@Ray L Bassitt RBerrios RKikuchi L
LADFeltner RMarquez R @Kelly R@Bumgarner L@Davies R@Nelson R
MIAMahle RMaeda RLopez R@Megill R @Senga R@Carrasco R
MILCarrasco RScherzer RPeterson L Flaherty RMontgomery LMatz L
MIN@Cueto R@Alcantara R@Luzardo LUrquidy R Garcia RBrown R
NYM@Peralta R@Miley L@Burnes RCabrera R Rogers LCueto R
NYYWalker RStrahm LNola R@Kremer R @Irvin L@Bradish R
OAKPlesac RBieber RGaddis R @Eflin R@Springs L@Rasmussen R
PHI@Cortes L@German R@Cole RLodolo L Ashcraft ROverton R
PIT@Crawford R@Pivetta R@Kluber R Giolito RClevinger RKopech R
SDNelson RGallen R @Strider R@Shuster L@Morton R@Dodd L
SEADetmers LSuarez LOhtani R @Civale R@Quantrill R@Plesac R
SF@Kopech R @Cease R@Lynn RKeller RSinger RBubic L
STLMorton RDodd LElder R @Woodruff R@Lauer L@Peralta R
TB@Williams R@Kuhl R@Corbin L Waldichuk LFujinami RKaprielian R
TEXBradish RWells RGibson R @Steele L@Taillon R@Smyly L
TOR@Singer R@Bubic L@Greinke R@Lyles R@Sandoval L@Anderson L@Detmers L
WSHRasmussen RFleming LMcClanahan L@Freeland L@Gomber L@Urena R@Feltner R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Slim Pickings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Slim Pickings
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, April 1
MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, April 1
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown