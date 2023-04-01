Weekly Hitter Rankings: Blue Jays Flying High

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

This won't be the only week the Blue Jays are one of the top teams to target, but it may be the only time the largely right-handed lineup is slated to face four southpaws.

It's also a week for the Nationals to be productive as they end the week with a four-game series in Coors Field. That said, they have a tough three-game set in Tampa to kick off the period.

Joining Toronto and Washington with seven games are Kansas City and Atlanta. The other 26 clubs all have six contests.

Please remember these are preliminary rankings. They will be updated based on announced changes late Sunday night.

Week of April 3 - 9

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index