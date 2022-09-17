Weekly Hitter Rankings: Focus on the NL West

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The NL West is usually associated with good pitching in run-suppressing ballparks (except Coors Field), but this week offense is the story. Not only are the Rockies home all week, hosting a pair of divisional brethren, a Tuesday twin bill gives the Diamondbacks and Dodgers eight games for the period.

All told, there are a hefty 98 games on the docket, with several early-season and lockout makeups populating Monday's slate.

The Dodgers play all eight of their tilts at home. Of the dozen clubs with seven games, the Orioles and Rays join Colorado with a week sleeping in their own beds. The Cubs, Astros, Giants and Mariners will be living out of their suitcase for their septets.

The Cardinals are ticketed to face five left-handed starters, favoring Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in their quest for NL MVP. Oh yeah, there's another right-handed hitter donning a Redbirds uniform who has a vested interest in facing southpaw pitching.

Week of September 19 - 25

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index