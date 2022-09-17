RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Focus on the NL West

Todd Zola 
September 17, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The NL West is usually associated with good pitching in run-suppressing ballparks (except Coors Field), but this week offense is the story. Not only are the Rockies home all week, hosting a pair of divisional brethren, a Tuesday twin bill gives the Diamondbacks and Dodgers eight games for the period.

All told, there are a hefty 98 games on the docket, with several early-season and lockout makeups populating Monday's slate.

The Dodgers play all eight of their tilts at home. Of the dozen clubs with seven games, the Orioles and Rays join Colorado with a week sleeping in their own beds. The Cubs, Astros, Giants and Mariners will be living out of their suitcase for their septets.

The Cardinals are ticketed to face five left-handed starters, favoring Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in their quest for NL MVP. Oh yeah, there's another right-handed hitter donning a Redbirds uniform who has a vested interest in facing southpaw pitching.

Please return Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of September 19 - 25

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ844351061021101009110510399101
2ATL72534112111124

Week of September 19 - 25

MLB Hitting Rankings

1ARZ844351061021101009110510399101
2ATL72534112111124105103121107106107
3BAL734701131231029294107101103102
4BOS615061181101219510091979998
5CHC716078977851051051091009899
6CHW6246012310772999689999698
7CIN606601161181071029996102101102
8CLE716161131041069610110499101100
9COL7167012311911610395128109105107
10DET6060611811511010297941009799
11HOU7160710211193999998989999
12KC6156084809610010192979797
13LAA725161039912995105108100104102
14LAD835801121068694103123104107106
15MIA624608075109102107929810099
16MIL72534113112114104106112105106106
17MIN734349290128105103114104103104
18NYM6330698981161039989989798
19NYY6156011910688106106100104102103
20OAK615608590111949077949394
21PHI60660122126106949585989999
22PIT624421038894999590989496
23SD6153310210573105107105100101101
24SF7160711110985107106128105104105
25SEA734079087102109107110103102103
26STL65106979987969786949494
27TB707708895102979695999999
28TEX624601051028410110495100100100
29TOR633069910584999582949394
30WSH624069083114939981929493

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZat Anderson Lat Pepiot R/Kershaw Lat May Rat Urias Lvs. Cobb Rvs. Junis Rvs. Rodon L
ATLvs. Abbott Rvs. Corbin Lvs. Gray. Rat Syndergaard Rat Suarez Lat Nola Rat Gibson R
BALvs. Wentz Lvs. Alexander Lvs. Manning Rvs. Verlander Rvs. Urquidy Rvs. Valdez Lvs. Garcia R
BOS at Lodolo Lat Anderson Rat Montas Rat Taillon Rat Cole Rat Severino R
CHCat Cabrera Rat Lopez Rat Luzardo Lat Keller Rat Wilson Rat Oviedo Rat Contreras R
CHW vs. Civale Rvs. McKenzie Rvs. Bieber Rvs. Rodriguez Lvs. Hutchison Rvs. Wentz L
CIN vs. Bello Rvs. Wacha Rvs. Woodruff Rvs. Alexander Rvs. Burnes Rvs. Lindblom R
CLEvs. Gray Rat Cease Rat Lynn Rat Giolito Rat Gray Rat Otto Rat Ragans L
COLvs. Junis Rvs. Rodon Lvs. Webb Rvs. Hjelle Rvs. Musgrove Rvs. Darvish Rvs. Clevinger R
DETat Wells Rat Voth Rat Lyles R at Cueto Rat Kopech Rat Cease R
HOUat Rasmussen Rat McClanahan Lat Kluber Rat Bradish Rat Kremer Rat Wells Rat Voth R
KC vs. Bundy Rvs. Ober Rvs. Winder Rvs. Gonzales Lvs. Gilbert Rvs. Castillo R
LAAvs. Gilbert Rat Ragans Lat Dunning Rat Perez Lat Ryan Rat Gray Rat Bundy R
LADvs. Kelly Rvs. Davies R/Jameson Rvs. Bumgarner Lvs. Gallen Rvs. Quintana Lvs. Montgomery Lvs. Wainwright R
MIAvs. Miley Lvs. Sampson Rvs. Smyly L vs. Fedde Rvs. Sanchez. Rvs. Abbott R
MILvs. Scherzer Rvs. Carrasco Rvs. Walker Rat Minor Lat Greene Rat Cessa Rat Lodolo L
MINat Quantrill Rat Greinke Rat Lynch Lat Heasley Rvs. Ohtani Rvs. Detmers Lvs. Suarez L
NYMat Burnes Rat Lindblom Rat Houser R at Irvin Lat Waldichuk Lat Sears L
NYY vs. Contreras Rvs. Brubaker Rvs. Hill Lvs. Pivetta Rvs. Eovaldi Rvs. Bello R
OAK vs. Castillo Rvs. Ray Lvs. Kirby Rvs. Bassitt Rvs. deGrom Rvs. Scherzer R
PHI vs. Stripling Rvs. Gausman Rvs. Odorizzi Rvs. Strider Rvs. Wright Rvs. Morton R
PIT at Severino Rat Cortes Jr. Lvs. Stroman Rvs. Wesneski Rvs. Assad Rvs. Miley L
SD vs. Wainwright Rvs. Mikolas Rvs. Flaherty Rat Feltner Rat Kuhl Rat Freeland L
SEAat Suarez Lat Sears Lat Kaprielian Rat Martinez Rat Singer Rat Bubic Lat Greinke R
SFat Kuhl Rat Freeland Lat Marquez Rat Urena Rat Nelson Rat Kelly Rat Davies R
STL at Clevinger Rat Manaea Lat Snell Lat Heaney Lat Anderson Lat Kershaw L
TBvs. Garcia Rvs. Javier Rvs. McCullers Rvs. Berrios Rvs. Manoah Rvs. White Rvs. Stripling R
TEX vs. Davidson Lvs. Sandoval Lvs. Lorenzen Rvs. Morris Rvs. Quantrill Rvs. Civale R
TOR at Gibson Rat Wheeler Rat Yarbrough Lat Springs Lat Rasmussen Rat McClanahan L
WSHat Wright Rat Morton Rat Fried L at Rogers Lat Alcantara Rat Cabrera R

