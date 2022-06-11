RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phill 'er Up

The Phillies line up for a productive week with eight games, starting at home with a three-game set against the Marlins, followed by five in the nation's capital taking on a suspect Washington Nationals pitching staff. The Nationals and Mariners also play eight games, all at home for both clubs.

The Dodgers are the only squad with just five games.

The Pittsburgh Pirates righthanded contingent draws four southpaws this week, while the lefty swinging St' Louis Cardinals are earmarked to face seven righthanders.

As always, these are preliminary so please check out the final version on Sunday night.

Week of June 13 - 19

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ62460959510410810296103100102
2ATL61506100111123109102100102101102
3BAL72534111117869898105100101101
4BOS6156079931071039997999999
5CHC7257088106123919710598103101
6CHW6240610111083919285

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Minor L@Mahle R@Castillo R @Bundy R@Smeltzer L@Winder R
ATL@Gray. R@Strasburg R@Fedde R @Hendricks R@Steele L@Thompson R
BAL@Manoah R@Kikuchi L@Berrios R@Gausman R@Baz R@Springs L@Kluber R
BOS @Koenig L@Kaprielian R@Blackburn R@Wainwright R@Hudson R@Mikolas R
CHC@Snell L@Darvish R@Manaea L@Musgrove R@Morton R@Wright R@Anderson R
CHW@Faedo R@Rodriguez L@Peralta R @Valdez L@Verlander R@Javier R
CIN@Kelly R@Davies R@Gallen R @Lauer L@Alexander R@Houser R
CLE @Senzatela R@Gomber L@Kuhl R@Buehler R@Kershaw L@Urias L
COL @Bieber R@Pilkington L@McKenzie R@Clevinger R@Gore L@Snell L
DET@Cueto R@Cease R@Lynn R@Perez L@Gray R@Hearn L@Dunning R
HOU@Hearn L@Dunning R@Miller R @Giolito R@Kopech R@Cueto R
KC@Wood L@Webb R@Junis R @Montas R@Irvin L@Koenig L
LAA @Gonsolin R@Anderson L@Kirby R@Ray L@Flexen R/Sheffield L@Gilbert R
LAD @Syndergaard R@Detmers L @Plesac R@Quantrill R@Bieber R
MIA@Nola R@Eflin R@Gibson R @Carrasco R@Walker R@Peterson L
MIL @Peterson L@Bassitt R@Megill R@Greene R@Ashcraft R@Minor L
MIN@Flexen R@Gilbert R@Gonzales L @Bumgarner L@Weaver R@Kelly R
NYM @Houser R@Burnes R@Ashby L@Garrett L@Cabrera R@Alcantara R
NYY @Kluber R@McClanahan L@Rasmussen R@Stripling R@Manoah R@Kikuchi L
OAK @Eovaldi R@Pivetta R@Hill L@Lynch L@Keller R@Singer R
PHI@Alcantara R@Rogers L@Lopez R@Corbin L@Adon R/Lee L@Gray. R@Strasburg R
PIT@Naughton L@Mikolas R/Thompson L@Pallante R @Rodon L@Wood L@Webb R
SD@Steele L@Thompson R@Miley L@Swarmer R@Freeland L@Marquez R@Senzatela R
SEA@Archer R@Ryan R@Gray R@Ohtani R@Lorenzen R@Sandoval L/Suarez L@Syndergaard R
SF@Singer R@Bubic L@Heasley R @Thompson R@Quintana L@Keller R
STL@Keller R@Brubaker R/Wilson R@Contreras R @Wacha R@Houck R@Eovaldi R
TB @Cortes Jr. L@Cole R@Severino R@Kremer R@Bradish R@Lyles R
TEX@Javier R@Urquidy R@Garcia R@Brieske R@Skubal L@Faedo R@Rodriguez L
TOR@Bradish R@Lyles R@Zimmermann L@Wells R@Montgomery L@Taillon R@Cortes Jr. L
WSH@Anderson R@Fried L@Strider R@Wheeler R@Suarez L/Falter L@Nola R@Eflin R

