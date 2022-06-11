Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phill 'er Up

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Phillies line up for a productive week with eight games, starting at home with a three-game set against the Marlins, followed by five in the nation's capital taking on a suspect Washington Nationals pitching staff. The Nationals and Mariners also play eight games, all at home for both clubs.

The Dodgers are the only squad with just five games.

The Pittsburgh Pirates righthanded contingent draws four southpaws this week, while the lefty swinging St' Louis Cardinals are earmarked to face seven righthanders.

As always, these are preliminary so please check out the final version on Sunday night.

Week of June 13 - 19

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index