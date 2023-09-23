Weekly Hitter Rankings: Snake Eyes

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

We made it! This is the final hitter rankings for the 2023 season, though keep an eye out on an updated set of Underdog Fantasy playoff rankings for their best ball contest as well as rankings for the NFBC postseason contest.

There are only 90 games on the schedule with MLB leaving Monday open for most teams to schedule makeups. Remember, even if teams are tied, the regular season is no longer extended, so everything needs to be in the books by Sunday, Oct. 1.

The light Monday schedule proved prescient as the Saturday rainout in the Bronx moved the New York Yankees-Arizona Diamondbacks tilt to Monday. Initially, the Diamondbacks were slated to play the Chicago White Sox on Monday, but that game was shifted to Thursday.

Now that they're playing on Monday, the Diamondbacks line up for the most productive week in the league. Further, they'll be playing with a playoff berth on the line for most, if not, all of the week, assuring their regulars will be in the lineup.

The same goes for all the teams still in the playoff chase. Expect teams that have clinched to give some rest time to their regulars.

The Mariners and Rangers also have seven games with a playoff berth in the balance, so expect to see their iron active all week. On the other hand, the Dodgers have seven games, but they're likely to play their bench more freely this week.

The Reds, Guardians, Rays and Nationals only have five