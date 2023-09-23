Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Snake Eyes

Todd Zola 
September 23, 2023

We made it! This is the final hitter rankings for the 2023 season, though keep an eye out on an updated set of Underdog Fantasy playoff rankings for their best ball contest as well as rankings for the NFBC postseason contest.

There are only 90 games on the schedule with MLB leaving Monday open for most teams to schedule makeups. Remember, even if teams are tied, the regular season is no longer extended, so everything needs to be in the books by Sunday, Oct. 1.

The light Monday schedule proved prescient as the Saturday rainout in the Bronx moved the New York Yankees-Arizona Diamondbacks tilt to Monday. Initially, the Diamondbacks were slated to play the Chicago White Sox on Monday, but that game was shifted to Thursday.

Now that they're playing on Monday, the Diamondbacks line up for the most productive week in the league. Further, they'll be playing with a playoff berth on the line for most, if not, all of the week, assuring their regulars will be in the lineup. 

The same goes for all the teams still in the playoff chase. Expect teams that have clinched to give some rest time to their regulars.

The Mariners and Rangers also have seven games with a playoff berth in the balance, so expect to see their iron active all week. On the other hand, the Dodgers have seven games, but they're likely to play their bench more freely this week.

Please check out the final update on Sunday night.

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7073410999125103104122122121122
2ATL62460102102105104102122103102103
3BAL615601278510810610310410599102
4BOS6152411793889597100969495
5CHC60606106104105969588949494
6CHW6156013311784104102111104102103
7CIN5320593978510410988788180
8CLE532239296829810383767877
9COL707701111271068386116112116114
10DET61560819111810510094999899
11HOU606068893911019598959394
12KC62433848491989887939393
13LAA6246012810892105104114105102104
14LAD7160795106949094138113116115
15MIA63306968810810310197979697
16MIL62460110106869910210199100100
17MIN62433108107110111112125106106106
18NYM633609692103979886969696
19NYY716161039911810699123121118120
20OAK62406116988210210395979697
21PHI60633102102123105101105101100101
22PIT624331029710210010293979898
23SD624061039711499105102979998
24SF62460747791989886939494
25SEA73470941059997100104116118117
26STL6243396981149810089969797
27TB52305109114811009879777777
28TEX7250710810611810098114118116117
29TOR60660116118104959792989999
30WSH505051129577969667757374

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN 
ARZ@Schmidt R@Scholtens R@Patino R@Toussaint RFrance RBrown RVerlander RRyan Feltner
ATL Steele LHendricks RTaillon RCorbin LAdon RRutledge RBobby Miller
BAL Gray RWilliams RSale LPivetta RCrawford RHouck R0
BOS Civale REflin R@Kremer R@Means L@Gibson R@Bradish R0
CHC @Elder R@Vines R@Morton R@Woodruff R@Peralta R@Houser R0
CHW Davies RNelson RCecconi RAvila RWacha RSnell L0
CIN @Giolito R@Allen L @Wainwright R@Rom L@Thompson L0
CLE Greene RAbbott L @Wentz L@Rodriguez L@Faedo R0
COL Pepiot R/Miller RStone RSheehan RGray RRyan RMaeda R 
DET Marsh RGreinke RRagans LBieber RQuantrill RMcKenzie R 
HOU@Castillo R@Kirby R@Miller R @Gallen R@Kelly R@Davies R 
KC @Olson R@Skubal L@Gipson-Long RRodon LSchmidt RKing R 
LAAGray RPerez LDunning R Boyle RSears LBlackburn R 
LAD @Anderson R/Feltner R@Davis R@Flexen R@Stripling R@Wood L@Webb R 
MIA @Lucchesi L@Senga R@Peterson L@Falter L@Priester R@Keller R 
MIL Thompson LMikolas RHudson RStroman RAssad RSteele L 
MIN Blackburn RMedina RWaldichuk L@Blach L@Kauffmann R@Anderson R 
NYM Garrett LPerez RLuzardo LWheeler RSanchez LNola R 
NYYKelly R@Gausman R@Berrios R@Bassitt R@Lyles R@Veneziano L@Marsh R 
OAK @Maeda R@Ober R@Lopez R@Silseth R@Rosenberg L@Anderson L 
PHI Keller ROviedo ROrtiz R@Megill R@Quintana R@Butto R 
PIT @Nola R@Suarez L@Walker RCabrera RCueto RGarrett L 
SD@Webb R@Harrison L@Manaea L @Cease R@Clevinger R@Urena R 
SEAVerlander RJavier RValdez LMontgomery LEovaldi RGray RPerez L 
SFSnell LLugo RWaldron R Lynn RKershaw LPepiot R 
STL @Houser R@Miley L@Burnes RPhillips RWilliamson LGreene R 
TB @Houck R@Bello R @Ryu L@Kikuchi L@Gausman R 
TEX@Sandoval L@Detmers L@Canning R@Gilbert R@Woo R@Castillo R@Kirby R 
TOR King RCole RWeaver RGlasnow RLittell RBradley R 
WSH @Bradish R@Rodriguez R @Wright R@Strider R@Elder R 

