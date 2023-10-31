World Series Game 4: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks, Oct. 31

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

World Series Game 4 Picks, Odds & Predictions

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween, everyone! The ratings may not show it, but this is quite a treat of a World Series. The DBacks and Rangers are young, talented, and entertaining teams to watch and the first three games have largely reflected that. Due to Max Scherzer's injury, Sonny Gray was needed in Game 3, which turns Game 4 into a bullpen game for both teams. Those are always tough to navigate from a betting perspective, but let's see what we can do.

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Rangers are on the road so just blindly take them, right? There are worse strategies than taking the team that is 9-0 as visitors in the playoffs. There really aren't words for how insane that is, and I see no reason to step in front of that freight train. Texas' Andrew Heaney is the more seasoned of the two openers with ample experience as a starter in his career. I like the Rangers to move to 10-0 on the road in the playoffs as a short favorite.

MLB Best Bet: Rangers ML (-105) @ DraftKings

While I do think Heaney puts the Rangers in better position to win, he hasn't exactly been lights out. His Game 4 start against Houston in the ALCS was a disaster and resulted in a 10-3 Houston win. I think he will learn from that start and be better this time around, but he will give up his share of runs as well. Both these offenses are explosive and two of the first three World Series games have gone over today's over.

MLB Best Bet: Rangers/D-Backs OVER 9.5 (+100) @ DraftKings

The player props for today's game are interesting and I'm going to focus on a guy that has hit Texas starter Andrew Heaney very well: Christian Walker. Arizona's leading HR hitter has been relatively quiet in the playoffs. His only homer came in Game 3 of the DBacks' second-round win over the Dodgers, but Walker is too powerful and talented to be held down too long, and Heaney might be exactly the remedy he needs. Walker is 2-for-3 against Heaney in his career and both hits have been dingers. Let's take a flier on a night where runs will likely be coming in bunches.

MLB Best Bet: Christian Walker 1+ HR (+470) @ FanDuel

