Austin Wells News: Drives in four Monday
Wells went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 11-5 win over the Mariners.
Wells finished off a six-run fifth inning for the Yankees with his homer. He added a sacrifice fly to pad the lead in the seventh. The catcher has just one multi-hit effort over nine games in May, going 6-for-27 (.222) with three homers and 11 RBI this month. Overall, he's batting .215 with a .760 OPS, eight homers, 28 RBI, 15 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. He's not always consistent at the plate, but he has been impactful with his hitting lately.
