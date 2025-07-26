Menu
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

The Jays' offense should be boosted this week with seven games, including a Tuesday doubleheader - and four matchups overall - against a weak Baltimore pitching staff.
July 26, 2025
Weekly Hitter Rankings

There are some oddities with the schedule, starting with a second straight full Monday slate. There is bonus baseball on Tuesday with a twin bill between the Orioles and Blue Jays. 

There are only three games on Thursday, which is of course the trade deadline.

Saturday features the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. The participants are Atlanta and Cincinnati, with both clubs not-so-coincidentally enjoying a rare off day Sunday.

Only eight clubs are on seven games, with the other 22 ticketed for six.

As usual, the individual hitting rankings will be dropped in Sunday night.

Week of July 28 - August 3

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ62406848710097101105929493
ATL6330610810286102101105969596
BAL734431149175102103108116113114
BOS6243310198107969594949393
CHC61533104102979910199959696
CHW6333313011298105104103

CHW633331301129810510410310199100
CIN60660130126127989678989797
CLE61560109105112109108114103102102
COL633331101161279910294979998
DET63333939892979794939393
HOU6243310511095102100108979797
KC615331019810610210088959494
LAA6156012810891103102951009798
LAD61506113110133989794969595
MIA62433899189969693919292
MIL63333112110759810199959696
MIN61533107969410098102969494
NYM615339793959810194939494
NYY707431079815210099116119117117
ATH61560868383979799939393
PHI615331211148998103102969898
PIT615069210289105104107969696
SD624609793701009796959394
SF6243385858310410089949293
SEA7344390961249999113115116116
STL60633909212110110297959696
TB73434107991269899109116115115
TEX7160710810610010097106113111111
TOR73434122997297101111114113113
WAS63333113113921009892969596

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Mize R@Melton R@Olson R @Lopez L@Ginn R@Sears L
ATHCastillo REvans R