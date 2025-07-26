There are some oddities with the schedule, starting with a second straight full Monday slate. There is bonus baseball on Tuesday with a twin bill between the Orioles and Blue Jays.

There are only three games on Thursday, which is of course the trade deadline.

Saturday features the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. The participants are Atlanta and Cincinnati, with both clubs not-so-coincidentally enjoying a rare off day Sunday.

Only eight clubs are on seven games, with the other 22 ticketed for six.

As usual, the individual hitting rankings will be dropped in Sunday night.

Week of July 28 - August 3

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index