Ben Brown headshot

Ben Brown News: Bounces back versus Brewers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Brown (3-2) allowed four hits and struck out four without walking a batter over six shutout innings to earn the win Friday over the Brewers.

Brown surrendered six runs in his last start, but he bounced back with his second quality start of the campaign. While the four strikeouts represented a season low, this was an encouraging performance overall for the 25-year-old right-hander. He's now at a 4.88 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB over 31.1 innings across seven outings (six starts) in 2025. Brown is projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
