Blake Snell Injury: Not yet throwing

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Snell is still dealing with some discomfort in his left shoulder and wasn't able to resume playing catch Sunday as planned, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Snell appears to be stuck in a holding pattern in his recovery from left shoulder inflammation, which has kept him on the injured list since April 6. He had been able to resume throwing bullpen sessions less than two weeks after being shelved with the injury, but he experienced a setback in late April and received an injection in his shoulder to aid in his recovery. The injection doesn't appear to have resolved Snell's shoulder discomfort as quickly as anticipated, and the lefty is now set to meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday before the Dodgers determine his next steps. Even if he receives a positive evaluation from Dr. ElAttrache, Snell would still seem to be multiple weeks away from returning from the IL.